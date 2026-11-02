The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) launched WhatsApp-based services on Sunday. As part of the move, subscribers will now be able to check their Provident Fund (PF) balance, access passbook details, and view their latest five transactions through the messaging platform. It is also said to provide personalised guidance to members completing requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY). The facility was announced by the Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the organisation's 74th Foundation Day celebrations.

EPFO Services on WhatsApp

Under the new facility, EPF subscribers can use the EPFO's verified WhatsApp service to check their PF balance, view their passbook information, and access details of their latest five transactions. Members will be able to retrieve some of their account information through a familiar mobile platform, without having to visit an EPFO office for these routine services.

The WhatsApp service will also offer personalised guidance and assistance to members completing requirements related to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

According to a Labour Ministry statement, the facility is part of the EPFO's efforts to simplify access to its services through digital platforms. The organisation, notably, already offers similar services through its web portal. The initiative is also in line with the new EPFO 3.0 framework.

Alongside the WhatsApp service, automatic settlement of eligible inoperative Employees' Provident Fund accounts has also been introduced. Under the initiative, subscribers with Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts holding balances of up to Rs. 1,000 will not need to file individual claims to withdraw their dues.

Instead, the EPFO will initiate the settlement process automatically after completing the prescribed identity and bank account verification. The eligible amounts will then be transferred to their rightful beneficiaries.

The Labour Ministry said that approximately one lakh accounts, involving a total amount of Rs. 5 crore, are expected to benefit from the initiative. The move is aimed at making it easier for subscribers to recover smaller, unclaimed PF balances without having to go through an individual claims process.