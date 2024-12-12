Technology News
Sony Releases PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, Featuring Gaming Stats for PS4, PS5 Users

PS4 and PS5 players would be able to access their PlayStation Wrap-Up from December 10 to January 10.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 December 2024 17:43 IST
PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, Featuring Gaming Stats for PS4, PS5 Users

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up brings detailed gaming stats from the year

Highlights
  • PlayStation 202 Wrap-Up also shows personalized historical statistics
  • The Wrap-Up will be updated throughout December
  • PlayStation Wrap-Up also shares a redeemable avatar
It's December, which means it's the month of annual recaps, wraps and rewinds. Music streaming services have already come out with their 2024 scorecard with Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay and YouTube Music Recap. Now, Sony has released the PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, detailing player stats for year for PS5 and PS4 users. This year's Wrap-Up follows a retro PlayStation aesthetic that pays homage to the 30th anniversary of the brand.

PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up Now Live

In a PlayStation Blog post Wednesday, Sony announced that PS4 and PS5 players would be able to access their PlayStation Wrap-Up from December 10 to January 10. The Wrap-Up comes with users' gaming achievements in 2024, including most played games, monthly gaming stats, gaming preference and style and more.

This year's PlayStation Wrap-Up also comes with some new additions. Players can now also see personalized historical statistics, including the total number of games played since the user created their PlayStation Network account and their trophy milestones, Sony said. The Wrap-Up will also provide personalized game recommendations from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog based on the users' play history.

As PS4 and PS5 users play more games through December, the Wrap-Up will continue to update until the end of the year. So, a final summary will be available before January 10, 2025.

Players who go through their Wrap-Up experience will also be able to redeem a unique 30th anniversary-inspired avatar and PlayStation Stars digital collectible, along with their shareable Wrap-Up summary card.

How to Access PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up

To access your 2024 PlayStation Wrap-Up, you can head to wrapup.playstation.com and sign in to your PSN account. Once signed in, the Wrap-Up presents 10 tabs, each showing distinct play stats from the year.

The first tab shows the total number of games you've played on PlayStation in 2024 and also tells you the total number of games you've played since the start of your PSN account. The second tab lists your top five most played games of the year, while the third tab shares your gaming style based on them.

The fourth tab gives a monthly breakdown of your 2024 gaming calendar, showing per month stats like number of sessions, hours logged, games played, and trophies earned. The fifth tab recommends a playlist of games based on your play profile that are available on PS Plus.

Subsequent tabs display total hours played, total trophies earned, your PlayStation trophy milestones, social stats, and finally a shareable Wrap-Up summary card.

Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Sony Releases PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, Featuring Gaming Stats for PS4, PS5 Users
