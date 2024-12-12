Technology News
English Edition
Poco X7 Neo India Variant Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC

Poco X7 Neo may launch in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 14 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 17:38 IST
Poco X7 Neo India Variant Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC

Poco X6 Neo (pictured) launched in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 13

Highlights
  • Poco X7 Neo previously appeared on BIS database
  • The handset may join the base Poco X7 and X7 Pro models
  • The Poco X7 Neo will likely ship with Android 14-based HyperOS
Poco X7 Neo may launch soon along with the purported Poco X7 and X7 Pro handsets. The imminent India launch of the Poco X6 Neo successor had been suggested by an earlier listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The Indian variant of the Poco X7 Neo has now been spotted on Geekbench. This listing hints at the RAM, OS, and chipset details of the awaited smartphone. The specifications are similar to that of the recently launched Redmi Note 14, which was introduced in India earlier this month.

Poco X7 Neo India Variant Geekbench Listing

A Xiaomi handset with the model number 2409FPCC4I has been spotted on Geekbench. It is expected to be the Poco X7 Neo and the "I" suggests that it is the Indian variant. The model number was previously spotted on the BIS website hinting at an imminent India launch.

The Geekbench listing shows the Indian variant of the Poco X7 Neo with 943 and 2,247 single and multi-core scores, respectively. It appears with an octa-core chipset with two cores clocking at 2.50GHz, and six cores clocking 2.0GHz. This suggests that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC. 

The Indian variant of the Poco X7 Neo is listed on Geekbench with support for 6GB of RAM and Android 14. This means the handset could run on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box in the country.

Notably, the Redmi Note 14 ships in India with Android 14-based HyperOS. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset with 8GB RAM support. It starts in the country at Rs. 17,999 for the 128GB option.

The Redmi Note 14 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ screen, an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging support. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The Poco X7 Neo Indian variant may launch with similar features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco X7 Neo, Poco X7 Neo India launch, POCO X7 Neo Features, Redmi Note 14, Redmi, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Google Lets Users Temporarily Pause Location Updates to Improve Unwanted Bluetooth Tracker Detection
Poco X7 Neo India Variant Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC
