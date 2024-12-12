Technology News
Sonic Frontiers, Forspoken, WRC Generations and More Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in December

All games will be playable from December 17 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 December 2024 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: Sega

Sonic Frontiers is the first open world Sonic game

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles for December have been revealed. Open-world platformer Sonic Frontiers leads the slate of games arriving on PS Plus this month. The game brings traditional platforming from past Sonic titles in an open world setting for the first time. Other titles joining the Game Catalog in December include action-adventure title Forspoken, multiplayer party game Rabbids: Party of Legends, rally racer WRC Generations, management sim Jurassic World Evolution 2 and more. All games will be playable from December 17 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

Sony also announced Wednesday the lineup of games coming to PS VR2 and PS Plus Classics Catalog this month. Late last month, the PlayStation parent revealed the December PS Plus monthly games slate; the three free titles — It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem — are still available to PS Plus subscribers across all tiers.

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for December

The first open world Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, joins the PS Plus Game Catalog this month. The game world here is a departure from the linear levels seen in previous games in the franchise, expanding the available explorable area. But at the core, the platforming gameplay remains familiar. Players take control of Sonic the Hedgehog as he runs through the world at blistering speeds, collecting rings, grinding rails and solving puzzles.

The open world is an island setting, littered with secrets. Players can choose to explore any given area at any point and are free to tackle the game's challenges in their preferred order. As Sonic traverses through intricate platform sections, he also encounters enemies in his way. Sonic Frontiers will be available on PS4 and PS5.

forspoken forspoken

Forspoken is puts players in the shoes of Frey, a New Yorker who discovers magical powers
Photo Credit: Square Enix

December sees another open world game coming to Game Catalog. Forspoken, released in 2023 on PC and PS5, is an action-RPG from Square Enix where players take control of Frey, a New Yorker who accidentally stumbles upon a magical artefact and is transported to a fantastical world. Frey then must utilise her newfound magical powers to defend Athia from a deadly threat.

In the game, players will have access to different branches of magical powers and a magical traversal system that allows Frey to jump, hop and skip across long distances. She can freely run up mountain cliffs and skip across bodies of water using her abilities. Forspoken will be available on PS5.

Rally racing sim WRC Generations also arrives on PS Plus this month. The game promises an authentic and uncompromising rally racing experience, with a licensed recreation of the 2022 World Rally Championship. Released in 2002, WRC Generations includes new hybrid models of real-life rally cars. Vehicles with hybrid engines also come with new driving mechanics. Aside from authentic cars and tracks, players will be able to take part in various modes, including Leagues mode that lets players challenge opponents online.

wrc wrc

WRC Generations brings an authentic rally racing experience
Photo Credit: Nacon

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members will get two classic Sly Cooper games and a Jak and Daxter title this month as part of the Classics Catalog. These include Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — all available on the PS4 and the PS5. PS VR2 users, on the other hand, will get Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. All PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 titles will be playable from December 17.

