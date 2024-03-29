Technology News
All three games will be accessible to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting April 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 March 2024 16:11 IST
Photo Credit: Electronic Arts

Immortals of Aveum is a first-person spell shooter

  • PS Plus monthly free games for April will be available till May 6
  • This month's PS Plus games can be added to library till April 1
  • Sony is also offering the Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle to PS Plus members
Sony has announced the slate of free games arriving on PlayStation Plus in April. The PS Plus monthly games for next month include first-person spell shooter Immortals of Aveum, spinoff strategy title Minecraft Legends and roguelike-action platformer Skul: The Hero Slayer. All three games will be accessible to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting April 2. Sony had also confirmed the games coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog earlier this month, with NBA 2K24, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Resident Evil 3 leading the lineup.

The PS Plus offerings for April were announced on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. All three games can be played at no additional cost. PS Plus members can add the free games to their library and access them as long as they have an active subscription. Bear in mind, April's free games will be available till May 6.

PS Plus monthly games from March will be available to add to PlayStation Plus members' game library until April 1, following which they will leave the service. The March free games lineup includes racing simulator EA Sports F1 23, kung fu beat ‘em up Sifu, online shooter Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and survival horror title Hello Neighbor 2. Here's a look at the PS Plus offerings for April:

Immortals of Aveum

EA's first-person spell shooter Immortals of Aveum lets players don magical gauntlets and shoot colourful spells at monsters and mages, Call of Duty-style. The action-adventure shooter from Ascendant Studios drops players into Aveum, a magical land ridden with long-running conflict. You play as Jak, a rookie soldier in the Everwar who discovers his magical powers and joins an elite order of battlemages to repel the dark forces.

First-person shooter fans would feel right at home in Immortals of Aveum (review). While there are no guns here, the spell shooting combat works pretty much the same way. Players have an array of offensive and defensive spells at their disposal and the game features a semi-open hub world that can be explored for gear, challenges, side quests and boss battles. The game will be available on PS5.

Minecraft Legends

The real-time strategy game from last year is a spinoff of the original game from Mojang. Minecraft Legends features many of the same features like base building and resource harvesting from Minecraft. The game tasks players with defending the world from a Piglin invasion by setting up defenses, buildings and troops.

Once players gather resources and become battle-ready, they can take on Piglin outposts and repel Piglin raids on friendly villages. The game features a single-player campaign, where players go up against Piglin hordes and bosses. Minecraft Legends also includes co-op and competitive multiplayer PvP mode, where players can take on other players online. The game is available on both PS4 and PS5.

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The PS Plus April lineup also includes Skul: The Hero Slayer, a roguelike-action platformer developed by SouthPAW Games that puts players in the shoes of Skul, a skeleton soldier in the Demon King's army. As Skul, you go through winding levels and fight heroes to save demonkind.

As with roguelike games, Skul: The Hero Slayer features procedurally generated levels and many boss fights. Players can attack, dodge and teleport in combat and find new gear and abilities to get stronger. The protagonist's skull can also be replaced with different skulls that bring unique abilities. The action platformer is available on both PS4 and PS5.

This month, Sony is also offering the Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle, which includes cosmetics and Battle Pass bonuses, to PS Plus members. Earlier this month, PlayStation also revealed the list of games coming to its Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers. March's titles include NBA 2K24, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3, Lego DC Supervillains, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and more.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
