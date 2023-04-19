Xbox Game Pass is adding seven new games during the second half of April, leading into May, with Redfall arriving as a day-one title. In it, you're transported to the titular island town to thwart a legion of vampires who've blocked out the sun, cutting citizens off from the outside world. Redfall can be played in both solo and co-op modes, though developer Arkane is looking into removing the always-online requirement for the former. It releases May 1 on PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Series S/X. Meanwhile, Minecraft Legends is already out on Game Pass, putting you in the shoes of a sworn warrior, as you wage war against the adorable piglins who threaten to corrupt the Overworld. The game is quite strategy-focused, demanding you to collect resources and rally mobs to exact your tasks — be it battles, building structures, or engaging in PvP battles.

Carry some of those survival skills over to Medieval Dynasty, coming to Xbox One on April 20. (It is already available on PC and Xbox Series S/X.) Play as a young man in the early Middle Ages of Europe, who has fled from war and seeks to change his fate. In a land ruled by nobles and clergy, the game has you play through an entire saga, starting from a poor inexperienced peasant to becoming a master of many skills, where you defend against wild animals, gather resources to build settlements, and ultimately become the founder of a prosperous dynasty.

That farming sim trend continues in Homestead Arcana, where you play as a Witch and pioneer a new range that has been corrupted by a mysterious Miasma. Build your homestead from the ground up, discover plants, and tend to them, in order to heal and rejuvenate the land from its affliction. Homestead Arcana is out April 21 on PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Series S/X.

Jump into a Lovecraftian realm of secret organisations and forbidden rituals in The Last Case of Benedict Fox, a Metroidvania where you explore memories of the recently deceased to uncover clues. The titular protagonist is bound to an unholy demon companion who lets him perform elaborate feats such as solving puzzles and fighting traumas that have taken physical form in surreal worlds. Perform unique combos — cycling between your firearms, knives, and tentacles that protrude out of your body — to lay waste to diabolical enemies, when the game launches April 27 on PC and Xbox consoles.

Cassette Beasts plays to the same beats as Pokémon, in the sense that you collect monsters and partake in turn-based combat in this open-world RPG. Only here, you yourself transform into those creatures after recording monsters in your retro cassette tapes and using their powers in battle. Cassette Beasts is out April 26 on PC. Then there's BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition, where you create a crossover fighting team with a beloved cast from franchises such as Persona, Under Night In-Birth, RWBY, and yours truly, to duke it out in arena matches. It releases April 27 on cloud, console, and PC.

With that, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting April 18:

April 18 (now available)

Minecraft Legends — PC, cloud, and console

April 19

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly — PC, cloud, and console

April 20

Medieval Dynasty — Xbox One

April 21

Homestead Arcana — PC, cloud, Xbox Series S/X

April 26

Cassette Beasts — PC

April 27

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition — PC, cloud, and console

The Last Case of Benedict Fox — PC and console

May 1

Redfall — PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X

Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed some titles to be leaving the service. On April 30, you can say goodbye to Bugsnax, Destroy All Humans!, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tetris Effect Connected, and Unsouled. As usual, before they disappear from the service, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership codes finally became available at retail in India. The digital codes are available at MRP — Rs. 499 for a one-month membership and Rs. 1,499 for three months, at Amazon India. Purchasing codes from Amazon is also cheaper compared to the official Microsoft website as you're not charged additional taxes.

