Technology News

Itel S24 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Bar, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled

Itel S24 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2024 16:08 IST
Itel S24 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Bar, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel S24 comes with colour changing photochromatic technology

Highlights
  • Itel S24 sports a 6.6-inch LCD 90Hz HD+ screen
  • The phone carries an 8-megapixel front camera
  • The Itel S24 supports 18W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Itel S24 has been unveiled. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G91 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It is offered in three RAM and storage configurations and three colourways. It has a colour-changing photochromatic technology that helps the back panel change colours when exposed to natural light. The phone also features a Starry Dial design with 3D magnetic particles that can create a sparkling pattern. The India launch of the handset has not yet been confirmed.

The Itel S24 is listed on the Itel Global website. It is confirmed to be available in three configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The phone is offered in Coastline Blue, Dawn White, and Starry Black colourways. Pricing and availability of the handset have not yet been revealed.

Itel S24 specifications, features

Itel S24 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of peak local brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of RAM. The handset boots Android 13-based Itel OS 13. 

In the camera department, the dual rear camera unit of the Itel S24 includes a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 3x in-sensor zoom, and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support, a QVGA depth sensor and an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot, features an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Itel S24 comes with the Dynamic Bar feature that appears around the front camera cutout. It shows users important notifications like battery charging details, incoming call alerts, and more.

Itel S24 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support 18W wired fast charging, which is said to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 40 minutes. The handset supports 4G and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It weighs 192g and measures 8.3mm in thickness.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel S24

Itel S24

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel S24, Itel S24 launch, Itel S24 specifications, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With Updated Arc Lighting, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Itel S24 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Bar, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Confirmed; Prices Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Design, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  3. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Itel S24 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Bar Unveiled
  5. Xiaomi Takes Aim at Tesla in Chinese Auto Market With $29,870 Electric Car
  6. Poco X6 Neo: Budget Hero
#Latest Stories
  1. FATF Upset, Worried About Nations Being Slow in Regulating Crypto: Details
  2. Itel S24 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Bar, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  3. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for April Include Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer
  4. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With Updated Arc Lighting, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Confirmed; Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  6. Xiaomi Launches SU7 Electric Car in China as Smartphone Maker Takes Aim at EV Giant Tesla
  7. Bitcoin Hovers Over $67,000, Ether and Solana Manage to See Gains Despite Ongoing Slowdown
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years for Multi-Billion Dollar FTX Fraud
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Specifications Surface Online
  10. iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Pad 2 Key Features Leaked; iQoo Neo 10 Tipped to Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »