PlayStation Plus monthly games for March have been announced. The lineup of free games for the month includes racing simulator EA Sports F1 23, kung fu beat ‘em up Sifu, online shooter Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and survival horror title Hello Neighbor 2. All four titles will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting March 5. Members can add the monthly free games to their library till April 1.

Sony announced the PS Plus Match lineup on the PlayStation blog Wednesday. PS Plus members will also get a cosmetic bundle containing outfits and weapon skins for the free-to-play shooter, The Finals. The four free titles, once added to the game library, can be accessed as long as players have an active PS Plus subscription.

The free PS Plus games for February will expire from the service on March 4. These include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising, all of which can still be added to the library for continued access. Here's a look at the PS Plus offerings for March:

Sifu

Death is not the end in Sifu. SloClap's beat ‘em up action title puts players in the shoes of an unnamed martial artist on the path of revenge. Players go through intricate levels, beating up hordes of minions to reach the boss, battered and bruised. Each time you die, your character advances in age. And you run through levels again and again until you have total mastery over them.

Sifu features slick and stylish hand-to-hand combat, based on timely blocks, parries and dodges. With a variety of moves and environmental attacks to choose from, the game demands practice and grit. With a unique art style, evocative soundtrack and set pieces reminiscent of iconic kung fu movies, Sifu blends old school beat ‘em up gameplay with a cinematic presentation. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

EA Sports F1 23

F1 23, from racing veterans Codemasters, serves as the official game for the 2023 Formula One and Formula 2 championships, taking players through the highs and lows of a gruelling F1 season. F1 games are known to be authentic experiences and F1 23 is no different. The racing sim includes the popular “Braking Point” story mode, first seen in F1 2021.

The game features the official F1 lineup of 20 drivers and 10 teams from the season. F1 23 also brings a new set of driving mechanics, red flags feature, and the ability to set race distances to 35 percent. The game will be playable on both PS4 and PS5.

Hello Neighbor 2

Sequel to 2021's Hello Neighbour, this stealth horror title from Dynamic Pixels tasks players with a new mystery. As an investigative journalist, you must find the missing kids in Raven Brooks, a small town where everyone has a secret.

Players will get to sneak around the town and look for clues by explore houses as they slowly unravel the mystery. Hello Neighbor 2 will also be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The PS Plus lineup for March also includes Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, a major expansion for the base game, available on PS4 and PS5. The expansion brings a new location, Savathûn's Throne World, where players find themselves involved in a new mystery.

The Witch Queen expansion could be a great way to revisit Destiny 2 before the release of The Final Shape expansion later this year, which will conclude the game's "Light and Darkness Saga." Players will need to download Destiny 2, available free of cost on the PlayStation Store, to play The Witch Queen expansion.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the list of titles arriving as part of the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members. February's titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, NFS Unbound, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, Tales of Arise and more.

