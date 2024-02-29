Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More

PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More

All four titles will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting March 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 February 2024 13:23 IST
PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More

Photo Credit: Sloclap

Sifu puts you through the grind to master kung fu

Highlights
  • Free PS Plus games for February will expire from the service on March 4
  • PS Plus members can add March's games to their library till April 1
  • Earlier, Sony also announced the titles arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog
Advertisement

PlayStation Plus monthly games for March have been announced. The lineup of free games for the month includes racing simulator EA Sports F1 23, kung fu beat ‘em up Sifu, online shooter Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and survival horror title Hello Neighbor 2. All four titles will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting March 5. Members can add the monthly free games to their library till April 1.

Sony announced the PS Plus Match lineup on the PlayStation blog Wednesday. PS Plus members will also get a cosmetic bundle containing outfits and weapon skins for the free-to-play shooter, The Finals. The four free titles, once added to the game library, can be accessed as long as players have an active PS Plus subscription.

The free PS Plus games for February will expire from the service on March 4. These include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising, all of which can still be added to the library for continued access. Here's a look at the PS Plus offerings for March:

Sifu

Death is not the end in Sifu. SloClap's beat ‘em up action title puts players in the shoes of an unnamed martial artist on the path of revenge. Players go through intricate levels, beating up hordes of minions to reach the boss, battered and bruised. Each time you die, your character advances in age. And you run through levels again and again until you have total mastery over them.

Sifu features slick and stylish hand-to-hand combat, based on timely blocks, parries and dodges. With a variety of moves and environmental attacks to choose from, the game demands practice and grit. With a unique art style, evocative soundtrack and set pieces reminiscent of iconic kung fu movies, Sifu blends old school beat ‘em up gameplay with a cinematic presentation. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

EA Sports F1 23

F1 23, from racing veterans Codemasters, serves as the official game for the 2023 Formula One and Formula 2 championships, taking players through the highs and lows of a gruelling F1 season. F1 games are known to be authentic experiences and F1 23 is no different. The racing sim includes the popular “Braking Point” story mode, first seen in F1 2021.

The game features the official F1 lineup of 20 drivers and 10 teams from the season. F1 23 also brings a new set of driving mechanics, red flags feature, and the ability to set race distances to 35 percent. The game will be playable on both PS4 and PS5.

Hello Neighbor 2

Sequel to 2021's Hello Neighbour, this stealth horror title from Dynamic Pixels tasks players with a new mystery. As an investigative journalist, you must find the missing kids in Raven Brooks, a small town where everyone has a secret.

Players will get to sneak around the town and look for clues by explore houses as they slowly unravel the mystery. Hello Neighbor 2 will also be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The PS Plus lineup for March also includes Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, a major expansion for the base game, available on PS4 and PS5. The expansion brings a new location, Savathûn's Throne World, where players find themselves involved in a new mystery.

The Witch Queen expansion could be a great way to revisit Destiny 2 before the release of The Final Shape expansion later this year, which will conclude the game's "Light and Darkness Saga." Players will need to download Destiny 2, available free of cost on the PlayStation Store, to play The Witch Queen expansion.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the list of titles arriving as part of the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members. February's titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, NFS Unbound, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, Tales of Arise and more.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
F1 23

F1 23

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series F1
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation, PS4, PS5, Sony, PS Plus Free Games, PS Plus March Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  2. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  3. Itel P55T With a 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Tecno Unveils Camon 30 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs at MWC 2024
  5. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  7. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  8. Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
  9. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  10. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says
  3. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More
  4. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  5. Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year
  6. Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Ether Shows Gradual Rally: Details
  7. Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report
  9. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
  10. Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »