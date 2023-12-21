WhosNext2023
Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount

Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount

Publisher Capcom showed off Resident Evil 4 remake for Apple devices at the iPhone 15 series launch event in September.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 13:46 IST
Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount

Photo Credit: Capcom

RE4 remake is available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Highlights
  • RE4 remake can be played on iPads and Macs running on Apple silicon
  • The game gets a 50 percent discount on the App Store till January 17
  • Separate Ways DLC can be purchased, well, separately
Advertisement

Resident Evil 4, the acclaimed 2023 remake of the survival horror classic from 2005, is now available on the iPhone 15 Pro and select iPad and Mac models. The game released on compatible Apple devices on Wednesday. While RE4 is listed for free on Apple's App Store, accessing the full title would require in-app purchases. RE4 remake originally release for PC and consoles on March 24 and received critical acclaim for the visual and mechanical improvements it brought to 2005's Resident Evil 4. The remake also earned three nominations at this year's The Game Awards, including the top prize for Game of the Year.

Publisher Capcom showed off Resident Evil 4 remake for Apple devices at the iPhone 15 series launch event in September. The graphics-intensive title, meant to be played originally on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, will run on the iPhone thanks to Apple's new A17 Pro GPU present on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. RE4 remake can also be played on iPad Pro and iPad Air models running on M1 and M2 chips, and on Mac models with M1, M2 or M3 chips onboard.

The App Store listing for Resident Evil 4 went live back in September, with the pricing for the game set at a hefty Rs. 3,599. A small part of the base game can be played for free, but the full game would require an in-app purchase. The main game, however, is available on the App Store right now with a 50 percent discount, which brings the price for the base game (with bonus) down to Rs. 1,799. The discount ends January 17 and all purchases made before the date will include bonus attache cases and charms. The Separate Ways DLC and the Extra DLC Pack for the title are priced at Rs. 589 and Rs. 859, respectively.

Playing the game without a compatible controller would clutter the touchscreen on iPhone and iPad with on-screen touch control buttons. Apple, too, recommends playing the game with a controller. It's also worth noting that RE4 save data cannot be uploaded and downloaded between MacOS and iOS devices. The game requires iOS 17.0 or later on iPhone 15 Pro models, iPadOS 17.0 on compatible iPad models, and macOS 13.0 or later on compatible Macs.

resident evil 4 ios screenshot 1695729246800 re4

Resident Evil 4 on the iPhone 15 Pro
Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 puts you in the shoes of federal agent Leon S. Kennedy, assigned to rescue the president's daughter. He tracks her down to a remote village in rural Spain, but finds a dangerous cult with horrific secrets and a legion of followers standing in his way. RE4, primarily a survival horror title, features third-person shooting with an “over-the-shoulder" perspective — a common gameplay trope in action titles first pioneered in the original Resident Evil 4.

In addition to the RE4 remake, Capcom also released Resident Evil Village, 2021's first-person survival horror title, on iPhone 15 Pro phones and the M1-and-above-equipped iPads on October 30.

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks amazing and is well-optimised
  • Massively improved controls
  • Characters are more suited to the times
  • You can parry incoming attacks now
  • Knife durability adds a sense of resourcefulness
  • Over-the-top action sequences
  • Gory combat
  • Bad
  • Ada Wong's voice acting feels off
  • Shadows can get too dark
  • Some bonus modes have been scrapped
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil 4 (2023) review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Resident Evil 4 remake, iPhone, iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, Mac, Apple, Capcom, iOS
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests

Related Stories

Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Timeline, Design, SoC Details Tipped
  4. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  5. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Available in India at Discounted Price
  7. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Default Camera Output May Be Same as iPhone 15
  9. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Launch in February 2024; Production Ramped Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Storm 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount
  3. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Set to Launch in January 2024; Design, Key Specifications Confirmed
  4. iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests
  5. Apple Vision Pro Production Ramped Up in China as Firm Plans February Launch: Report
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses
  7. X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country
  9. Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G (2024) 360-Degree Video, Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »