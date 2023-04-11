Technology News

Resident Evil Village Gets Rid of Denuvo DRM on Steam

The anti-tamper tech was known for causing performance issues on PC, and after two years, Capcom has finally removed it.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 April 2023 18:38 IST
Resident Evil Village Gets Rid of Denuvo DRM on Steam

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Village released in May 2021

Highlights
  • A DRM-free pirated version proved Denuvo’s impact on PC performance
  • Resident Evil Village’s virtual reality version launched in February
  • Resident Evil 4 (2023) now has microtransactions for weapon upgrades

Capcom has quietly removed Denuvo DRM (digital rights management) protection from Resident Evil Village. As per a new report, the controversial anti-tampering tech was removed in the game's latest update, and it's no longer listed on its Steam store page. The technology - which is implemented to prevent piracy - is notorious for crippling game performance on PC. The issue was prevalent in Resident Evil Village as well, but Capcom decided to remove the DRM almost two years after its release. Pirates still managed to get the best of Capcom back in 2021, by releasing a cracked version which performed considerably better than the authentic copy.

Capcom has also removed Denuvo from the game's Steam store page. As such, we are certain that this removal was intentional, and not accidental,” a report by DSOG states. A Crytek leak from 2020 revealed that Denuvo charges game companies based on how long the software is being used in a title, with the highest fee being collected within the first six months.

The cost tends to rapidly go down over time, and most game titles eventually get rid of it — some within weeks, while others such as Resident Evil Village take years. Capcom has followed a similar strategy with its other titles such as Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World. It will be interesting to see how this DRM-free Resident Evil Village functions overall, given that many PC players had boycotted it due to performance issues.

More recently, Resident Evil Village received a virtual reality mode on the PS VR2 as a free DLC, allowing players to go through the entire game as they once again step into the shoes of protagonist Ethan Winters. It also comes with a dedicated VR tutorial and shooting ranges to master the new format. A demo version is also available to all PS VR2 owners.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Review

Capcom's latest title Resident Evil 4 (2023) received its Mercenaries Mode free update on April 7, throwing special agent Leon S. Kennedy and other characters into wave-based enemy missions. However, the update also added a bunch of microtransactions to the game's digital store. In Resident Evil 4, players must collect Spinels by completing missions and exchange them with the Merchant to collect tickets that help upgrade weapons. Now, players who are unwilling to go through that effort can simply pay for those tickets using real money. On Steam, the tickets start at Rs. 169 each, going up to Rs. 409 for a pack of three and Rs. 589 for a pack of five tickets.

Elsewhere, Lily Gao, the voice artist who gave life to Ada Wong in the Resident Evil 4 remake, hit back at the bitter comments she received in regard to her performance. “Being the first Asian actor to portray Ada in the Resident Evil video games is an honour, and I will forever be grateful to our producer and director, for making the decision on authentic representation,” Gao said in an Instagram post, which she previously deactivated in response to the harsh messages. “It's unfortunate that with the game's release, also came the all too familiar feeling of ‘I don't belong'.” She further went on to criticise Asian stereotypes and how an inauthentic casting creates an unhealthy image.

“It is time we stop only capitalising on the sexualised, eroticised, and mysterious Asian woman, and make space to honour every kind of Asian woman,” Gao continued. “My Ada is a survivor. She is kind, just, intelligent, and funny. She is unpredictable, resilient, and absolutely not a stereotype.”

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: resident evil, resident evil village, resident evil village denuvo, resident evil village denuvo drm, capcom, resident evil 4 remake, resident evil 4 remake microtransactions, resident evil 4 lily gao, pc, steam
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Galaxy Z Tab Foldable Tablet Tipped to Launch Later This Year Alongside Galaxy Tab S9 Series
iOS 15.7.5 Update with Security Patches Reportedly Released for Older iPhone, iPad; All Details

Related Stories

Resident Evil Village Gets Rid of Denuvo DRM on Steam
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  2. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  3. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  4. Windows 11 to Soon Get This New Feature to Instantly Kill Apps
  5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  6. Dell Alienware, Inspiron Series Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  8. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. Coming Soon: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi on 20th
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 15.7.5 Update with Security Patches Reportedly Released for Older iPhone, iPad; All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Tab Foldable Tablet Tipped to Launch Later This Year Alongside Galaxy Tab S9 Series
  3. Resident Evil Village Gets Rid of Denuvo DRM on Steam
  4. Twitter's Advertisement Revenue to Reportedly See 28 Percent Drop in 2023
  5. Huawei Enjoy 60X Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Utility, Long Term Profits Top Two Reasons Making People Buy NFTs: Report
  7. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Trailer Tease Vampire Romance in the Streets of Kolkata
  8. Artificial Intelligence and Twitter Could Be Used to Detect Early Signs of Mental Disorders, Says Research
  9. Dell Alienware, Inspiron Series Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Processors Unveiled in India
  10. Windows 11 to Reportedly Get a New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Kill Apps Instantly: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.