Apple packed ‌an older A16 chip on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models this year, while the top-of-the-range ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and iPhone 15 Pro Max debuted with an all-new A17 Pro chip. Now, early leaks indicate that the Cupertino-based tech giant will use an A18 processor in all iPhone 16 models. Early development versions of the iOS 18 operating system reportedly include references to four new iPhone models with an A18 chip.

As per a report by Macrumors, early development versions of the iOS 18 operating system contain references to four new iPhone models. These models, believed to be the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are reportedly internally referenced as D47, D48, D93, and D94, respectively.

The codes from iOS 18 reportedly indicate that Apple will pack a new SoC – t8140 – Tahiti in the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ range. This codename is said to be associated with the A18 chip. This corroborates earlier rumours.

Apple's recent iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 series have used different chipsets for the non-Pro and Pro models. The company used older generation SoCs in its lower-priced iPhone units in 2023 and 2022. The ‌iPhone 15‌ runs on an older A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models are powered by a new A17 Pro chip with an additional GPU core and increased clock speed.

If all four iPhone 16 models are to use an A18 chip in 2024, it won't be the same one, as per the report. Apple is said to differentiate the chips used on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models by using A18 and A18 Pro branding. Besides the A18 chip, the operating system reportedly has reference to Broadcom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules.

The rumoured iPhone 16 series is expected to come with a dedicated button for taking videos. This mysterious button is expected to be called as “Capture Button". The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models would feature the new Action Button, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Pro variants are said to have larger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.