WhosNext2023
Technology News

iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests

iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 lineups have used different chipset for the non-Pro and Pro models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 13:36 IST
iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus run on A16 Bionic chip

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series was launched during the Wonderlust event in September
  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip
  • iOS 18 reportedly has reference to Broadcom Wi-Fi
Advertisement

Apple packed ‌an older A16 chip on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models this year, while the top-of-the-range ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and iPhone 15 Pro Max debuted with an all-new A17 Pro chip. Now, early leaks indicate that the Cupertino-based tech giant will use an A18 processor in all iPhone 16 models. Early development versions of the iOS 18 operating system reportedly include references to four new iPhone models with an A18 chip.

As per a report by Macrumors, early development versions of the iOS 18 operating system contain references to four new iPhone models. These models, believed to be the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are reportedly internally referenced as D47, D48, D93, and D94, respectively.

The codes from iOS 18 reportedly indicate that Apple will pack a new SoC – t8140 – Tahiti in the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ range. This codename is said to be associated with the A18 chip. This corroborates earlier rumours.

Apple's recent iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 series have used different chipsets for the non-Pro and Pro models. The company used older generation SoCs in its lower-priced iPhone units in 2023 and 2022. The ‌iPhone 15‌ runs on an older A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models are powered by a new A17 Pro chip with an additional GPU core and increased clock speed.

If all four iPhone 16 models are to use an A18 chip in 2024, it won't be the same one, as per the report. Apple is said to differentiate the chips used on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models by using A18 and A18 Pro branding. Besides the A18 chip, the operating system reportedly has reference to Broadcom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules.

The rumoured iPhone 16 series is expected to come with a dedicated button for taking videos. This mysterious button is expected to be called as “Capture Button". The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models would feature the new Action Button, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Pro variants are said to have larger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Apple, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Series, iOS 18
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Timeline, Design, SoC Details Tipped
  4. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  5. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Available in India at Discounted Price
  7. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Default Camera Output May Be Same as iPhone 15
  9. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Launch in February 2024; Production Ramped Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Storm 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount
  3. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Set to Launch in January 2024; Design, Key Specifications Confirmed
  4. iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests
  5. Apple Vision Pro Production Ramped Up in China as Firm Plans February Launch: Report
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses
  7. X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country
  9. Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G (2024) 360-Degree Video, Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »