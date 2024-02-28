Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate

Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate

Passkeys would eliminate the need to remember account password on PlayStation.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2024 13:52 IST
Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony had rolled out two-step verification on PlayStation back in 2016

Highlights
  • Passkeys utilise device-specific ID like fingerprint, face scan and PIN
  • According to Sony, passkeys will work with other Sony services, too
  • Users can activate passkeys on their PlayStation Network account
Advertisement

Sony is rolling out passkey support on PlayStation platforms globally as an alternative way for users to access their PlayStation Network accounts. The company made the announcement Monday and said that passkeys would offer a more secure and convenient way for PlayStation users to sign in and access experiences on the platform. PlayStation offered password-based sign in option until now, along with security features like two-step verification. Passkeys would eliminate the need to remember passwords and would instead tie account and services access to device-specific unique identification like fingerprint scan, Face ID on iPhone, or a PIN.

The PlayStation parent said that passkeys were the “next step” in bringing a more convenient and secure login method to its users. “Historically, a challenge for Sony Interactive and the tech & gaming industry as a whole, is that the use of passwords have been a limitation both in how well an identity can be protected and how quickly and easily someone can access experiences if a password is forgotten, compromised, or simply just difficult to enter on a given device,” the company said in its blog post.

According to Sony, passkeys will work with other services from the company if users access them via the same Sony account.

Passkeys are cryptographic keys generated uniquely for digital services that serve as an alternative way to sign in to an account without the need for a traditional password. Passwords can be guessed, stolen or forgotten, but a passkey isn't even required to be remembered by the user. Instead, the key is generated via biometric authentication like fingerprint and face scanning tied to devices, or via a device PIN.

The rollout of passkeys on PlayStation will lead to a more robust account security on PlayStation Network, which has been subject to multiple hacks and malicious cyberattacks over the years. The company had rolled out two-step verification back in 2016 to add an additional layer of security on the PlayStation platform.

PlayStation users can start with passkeys by activating the feature over on their PSN account. You can head to http://playstation.com/passkey and click on Activate now to set up a passkey. Or you could directly head to the Account Management section of your PSN account, click on the Security tab and activate Sign in with Passkey option. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a passkey tied to a device of your choice. Bear in mind, once passkey is activated on PlayStation, two-step verification will be deactivated.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, Passkey, PS5, PSN, PlayStation Network
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Genie, an AI Model That Can Generate 2D Platformer Games, Introduced; How It Works

Related Stories

Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. Apple Abandons Decade-Long Electric Car Project, Shifts Focus on AI
  3. Realme Teases the Narzo 70 Pro 5G Ahead of Its Debut in March
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rumoured to Be on the Way
  6. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  7. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Leak Hints at Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Brings Passkey Support on PlayStation for Secure Access: Here's How to Activate
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Later This Year: Report
  3. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  4. Google Genie, an AI Model That Can Generate 2D Platformer Games, Introduced; How It Works
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; to Debut Alongside Samsung Galaxy A35 on March 11: Report
  6. Bitcoin Continues Rally and Touches $57,000 Mark, Crypto Market Cap Crosses $2 Trillion
  7. Apple Abandons Decade-Long Electric Car Project, Shifts Focus on Generative AI
  8. Sony to Cut 900 Jobs at PlayStation, Shut London Studio; Naughty Dog, Insomniac Hit With Layoffs
  9. Threads Saved Posts Feature Begins Rolling Out to Several Users After Weeks of Testing: How it Works
  10. Crypto Policies, AI Remain Key Topics of Focus for G20’s 2024 Agenda Under Brazil: FSB
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »