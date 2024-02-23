PlayStation VR2 is set to get support for VR games on PC this year, Sony has announced. The company confirmed Wednesday that it was testing the ability for PS VR2 to play PC VR games in addition to the already supported titles available via PS5. The PS VR2 launched in international markets in February 2023, and it made its India debut in December. The virtual reality headset is currently only compatible with the PS5 and does not support PS VR content from the previous generation.

Sony provided the update on the PlayStation blog, alongside details on a host of PS VR2 titles coming to the platform. “We're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5,” the blog said. “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.” it added.

There's no concrete release date for PC VR games support yet, but when that arrives, it is bound to expand the PS VR2 games library, which remains limited at the moment. Other details surrounding PC support, like compatibility, platforms, and performance are yet unconfirmed. For example, would PS VR2 users be able to access and download PC VR games via compatibility with SteamVR? These details should be clearer in time. PS VR2 launched on February 22, 2023, with over 40 titles available in its library. More games were added over the course of the year, including Resident Evil 4 VR.

PlayStation also announced the launch of a new PS VR2 title, The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, an action-adventure spellcasting game, which puts players into the shoes of a wizard and allows them to cast spells with hand gestures. The VR game can be played solo in a single-player mode or experienced in up to three-player co-op. The game is now live on PlayStation Store for PS VR2 users.

The blog revealed launch dates, DLCs, new announcements for a host of other VR titles on the platform. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, a time-travelling action VR title from Mighty Eyes, received a new gameplay trailer and a release date. The game is out June 27. Additionally, Little Cities Bigger, a city-building game from Purple Yonder, was announced for PS VR2, set to arrive March 12.

Zombie Army VR, the VR version of the popular Sniper Elite spinoff Zombie Army series, is also coming to PS VR2 this year. Meanwhile, Arizona Sunshine 2 received new free updates, which include an in-game Corgi companion and three new Horde mode maps. The Corgi companion is available now and can be added as sidekick via the newly added Cosmetics Screen. The three new multiplayer maps will arrive one each month, starting March.

Finally, the blog revealed new screenshots and details about the core mechanics for Soul Covenant, the upcoming narrative action JRPG from Thirdverse. The VR title will launch sometime in 2024.

Sony's VR updates follow the reveals of two VR titles, Metro Awakening and Legendary Tales, for PS VR2 at last month's State of Play showcase. Metro Awakening is story-driven first-person VR title from the Metro series, set for PS VR2 launch this year. Legendary Tales, on the other hand, is VR action-RPG from Urban Wolf Games, which launched February 8.

