Technology News

Sony Testing PC VR Games Support for PS VR2; Will Be Available in 2024

The PS VR2 launched in February last year with over 40 titles in its library.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 February 2024 15:50 IST
Sony Testing PC VR Games Support for PS VR2; Will Be Available in 2024

Photo Credit: Carbon Studio VR

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood is now available for PS VR2 users

Highlights
  • The PS VR2 launched in India in December last year
  • PS VR2 does not support PS VR games from previous generation
  • The VR headset requires a PS5 to play games
Advertisement

PlayStation VR2 is set to get support for VR games on PC this year, Sony has announced. The company confirmed Wednesday that it was testing the ability for PS VR2 to play PC VR games in addition to the already supported titles available via PS5. The PS VR2 launched in international markets in February 2023, and it made its India debut in December. The virtual reality headset is currently only compatible with the PS5 and does not support PS VR content from the previous generation.

Sony provided the update on the PlayStation blog, alongside details on a host of PS VR2 titles coming to the platform. “We're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5,” the blog said. “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.” it added.

There's no concrete release date for PC VR games support yet, but when that arrives, it is bound to expand the PS VR2 games library, which remains limited at the moment. Other details surrounding PC support, like compatibility, platforms, and performance are yet unconfirmed. For example, would PS VR2 users be able to access and download PC VR games via compatibility with SteamVR? These details should be clearer in time. PS VR2 launched on February 22, 2023, with over 40 titles available in its library. More games were added over the course of the year, including Resident Evil 4 VR.

PlayStation also announced the launch of a new PS VR2 title, The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, an action-adventure spellcasting game, which puts players into the shoes of a wizard and allows them to cast spells with hand gestures. The VR game can be played solo in a single-player mode or experienced in up to three-player co-op. The game is now live on PlayStation Store for PS VR2 users.

The blog revealed launch dates, DLCs, new announcements for a host of other VR titles on the platform. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, a time-travelling action VR title from Mighty Eyes, received a new gameplay trailer and a release date. The game is out June 27. Additionally, Little Cities Bigger, a city-building game from Purple Yonder, was announced for PS VR2, set to arrive March 12.

Zombie Army VR, the VR version of the popular Sniper Elite spinoff Zombie Army series, is also coming to PS VR2 this year. Meanwhile, Arizona Sunshine 2 received new free updates, which include an in-game Corgi companion and three new Horde mode maps. The Corgi companion is available now and can be added as sidekick via the newly added Cosmetics Screen. The three new multiplayer maps will arrive one each month, starting March.

Finally, the blog revealed new screenshots and details about the core mechanics for Soul Covenant, the upcoming narrative action JRPG from Thirdverse. The VR title will launch sometime in 2024.

Sony's VR updates follow the reveals of two VR titles, Metro Awakening and Legendary Tales, for PS VR2 at last month's State of Play showcase. Metro Awakening is story-driven first-person VR title from the Metro series, set for PS VR2 launch this year. Legendary Tales, on the other hand, is VR action-RPG from Urban Wolf Games, which launched February 8.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: PS VR2, PlayStation VR2, VR, Sony, PlayStation, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch in India in March

Related Stories

Sony Testing PC VR Games Support for PS VR2; Will Be Available in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's SoundPod is Finally Coming to Merchants in India: Check Pricing
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With a 10,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With Fall Detection, Emergency SOS Debuts: See Price
  5. Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Colour Options Teased
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to Launch in India Soon: Camera Details Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Go With a Titanium Frame but Skip on S-Pen Slot
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit, Jack Dorsey’s Block Reveal Crypto Investment Details as Tech Firms Begin Experimenting With Web3
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Slimmer Titanium Design but Will Avoid Dedicated S-Pen Slot: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S23 and Other Models With One UI 6.1 Update
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch in India in March
  5. Sony Testing PC VR Games Support for PS VR2; Will Be Available in 2024
  6. Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 29 Launch
  7. Elden Ring Has Sold Over 23 Million Copies, Bandai Namco Confirms
  8. Google Pay to Roll Out SoundPod With Audio Alerts to Merchants in India After Year-Long Pilot
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Log Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Only Few Cryptos See Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »