Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Starfield Release Date Delayed Again, Bethesda Sets September 6 Release Date

Starfield Release Date Delayed Again, Bethesda Sets September 6 Release Date

Starfield was previously planned for release in the first half of 2023.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2023 16:40 IST
Starfield Release Date Delayed Again, Bethesda Sets September 6 Release Date

Photo Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield marks the first new universe from Bethesda in 25 years

Highlights
  • A deep dive presentation called Starfield Direct is set for June 11
  • Starfield launches on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Game Pass
  • The game leans heavily into character customisation

Starfield has been delayed yet again. In an update video, studio Bethesda Softworks confirmed that its upcoming space-set RPG is slated to release on September 6. The title was previously delayed to the first half of 2023 and now sees another pushback. In an update video, Starfield director Todd Howard promised a deep dive session called ‘Starfield Direct' on June 11 to detail features of the highly-anticipated title. A presentation for Starfield was initially planned for January's Xbox Developer Direct, but Microsoft decided against it, as the publisher didn't want Starfield to overshadow the other games. One of the highlights to emerge from that show was Hi-Fi Rush, a new cartoonish rhythm-based game from Tango Gameworks.

“We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I'm surprised how much we can pour– it is large,” Howard said in the Starfield update video. “There's so much that we still have to show you. The game has many of the hallmarks that you'd expect from us, but it's also a very unique experience.” The game marks Bethesda's first newly-crafted universe in 25 years, setting you among the stars, as you create a custom character and embark on an epic, futuristic journey, exploring planets and engaging with their inhabitants. Set in the year 2330, players will start out as a space miner, before eventually joining the Constellation — a group of space explorers who seek rare artefacts from across the galaxy. Howard describes it as “Skyrim in space.”

An interview from last year revealed that Bethesda is leaning heavily on character customisation with Starfield. The dialogue system, for instance, relies on a Persuasion system, forcing players to spend points on specific traits to gain an edge in conversations with NPCs. Dialogue selection is similar to Fallout 3, where you cycle between options, only now, a points system is attached to it. So, each time you try to persuade a character to help you achieve goals, you're locked into a speech challenge where you spend points. Back then, Howard also noted that character traits can be altered by completing specific quests, rather than having to recreate and restart all over. Each trait comes with a negative effect as well.

A gameplay showcase from last year revealed that Starfield can be played in both first and third-person perspectives. Players can scan and collect resources, hunt down space pirates, and pick locks on cases to acquire items. Circling back to character creation, you can pick skin tones, adjust muscularity, select a walk style, and pick backgrounds that come with three starting skills. A deep crafting system is included as well, letting you run research projects on resources to crafting weapon modes to ease your harsh interstellar journey. For a break from all the fighting and looting, players can build Outposts that serve as a home away from home, where you can hire characters in-game to keep it running smoothly.

Starfield will now arrive September 6 on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Game Pass. The Starfield Direct presentation will be held on June 11, airing right after the Xbox Games Showcase.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: starfield, starfield delayed, starfield delayed again, starfield delayed 2023, starfield release date, starfield delay announcement, todd howard, starfield direct, starfield features, bethesda, xbox, microsoft, pc, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox game pass
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Crypto Exchanges, Virtual Digital Asset Intermediaries Must Perform KYC of Clients: Finance Ministry
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023

Related Stories

Starfield Release Date Delayed Again, Bethesda Sets September 6 Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  3. Realme Flip and Fold Smartphones With Foldable Display Could Launch Soon
  4. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  5. Here’s When the iQoo Z7 Will Launch in India: Interview With Nipun Marya
  6. Poco X5 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Add a Text Editor Features for Its Drawing Tool
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Have Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4
  9. Apple Is Shuffling Its International Business to Make India Its Own Region
  10. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase’s New Wallet-as-a-Service Launched Despite Crumbling Crypto Market: Details
  2. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth Hints at Upcoming Realme Flip, Realme Fold Smartphones
  3. Starfield Release Date Delayed Again, Bethesda Sets September 6 Release Date
  4. Crypto Exchanges, Virtual Digital Asset Intermediaries Must Perform KYC of Clients: Finance Ministry
  5. WhatsApp Working on New Text Editor Feature For Its Drawing Tool: Report
  6. Google’s Plan to Catch ChatGPT Is to Stuff AI Into Everything
  7. TikTok Announces New 'Project Clover' European Data Security Regime Amid Increasing Legislative Pressure
  8. Silvergate Bank Announces Plans to Shut Down Amid Market Turmoil Following FTX Collapse
  9. Poco X5 5G India Launch Set for March 14, To Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000
  10. Sony Asks UK to Block Activision Takeover Deal or Force Microsoft Call of Duty Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.