Starfield has been delayed yet again. In an update video, studio Bethesda Softworks confirmed that its upcoming space-set RPG is slated to release on September 6. The title was previously delayed to the first half of 2023 and now sees another pushback. In an update video, Starfield director Todd Howard promised a deep dive session called ‘Starfield Direct' on June 11 to detail features of the highly-anticipated title. A presentation for Starfield was initially planned for January's Xbox Developer Direct, but Microsoft decided against it, as the publisher didn't want Starfield to overshadow the other games. One of the highlights to emerge from that show was Hi-Fi Rush, a new cartoonish rhythm-based game from Tango Gameworks.

“We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I'm surprised how much we can pour– it is large,” Howard said in the Starfield update video. “There's so much that we still have to show you. The game has many of the hallmarks that you'd expect from us, but it's also a very unique experience.” The game marks Bethesda's first newly-crafted universe in 25 years, setting you among the stars, as you create a custom character and embark on an epic, futuristic journey, exploring planets and engaging with their inhabitants. Set in the year 2330, players will start out as a space miner, before eventually joining the Constellation — a group of space explorers who seek rare artefacts from across the galaxy. Howard describes it as “Skyrim in space.”

An interview from last year revealed that Bethesda is leaning heavily on character customisation with Starfield. The dialogue system, for instance, relies on a Persuasion system, forcing players to spend points on specific traits to gain an edge in conversations with NPCs. Dialogue selection is similar to Fallout 3, where you cycle between options, only now, a points system is attached to it. So, each time you try to persuade a character to help you achieve goals, you're locked into a speech challenge where you spend points. Back then, Howard also noted that character traits can be altered by completing specific quests, rather than having to recreate and restart all over. Each trait comes with a negative effect as well.

A gameplay showcase from last year revealed that Starfield can be played in both first and third-person perspectives. Players can scan and collect resources, hunt down space pirates, and pick locks on cases to acquire items. Circling back to character creation, you can pick skin tones, adjust muscularity, select a walk style, and pick backgrounds that come with three starting skills. A deep crafting system is included as well, letting you run research projects on resources to crafting weapon modes to ease your harsh interstellar journey. For a break from all the fighting and looting, players can build Outposts that serve as a home away from home, where you can hire characters in-game to keep it running smoothly.

Starfield will now arrive September 6 on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Game Pass. The Starfield Direct presentation will be held on June 11, airing right after the Xbox Games Showcase.

