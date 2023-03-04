What are the biggest new games coming out in March 2023? After a jam-packed lineup last month, March 2023 continues heating things up on the AAA front, ensuring a good time for gamers this year. The survival horror genre takes the front row, starting with the Resident Evil 4 remake, transporting us back to a cultist European village on a mission to track down the President of the USA's daughter. Developer Capcom claims that the timeless classic has been fully rebuilt keeping the original's essence intact. The RE4 remake is out March 24 across PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Chase it down with The Last of Us Part I, which finally comes to PC on the 28th, letting a new array of players experience the emotional zombie apocalypse story of an unlikely duo.

Oil up, flex your muscles, and step into the ring once again in the latest wrestling showdown from 2K. Releasing March 17 — March 14 for early access — WWE 2K23 features the 16-time world champion and DC Studios' Peacemaker, John Cena as the cover star, whose iconic career can be relived through this year's 2K Showcase. A brand-new souls-like from the creators of Nioh is also on the menu this month. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — out now on all major platforms — places you in the fictional dark fantastical realm of the later Han Dynasty as you take on corrupted demons in punishingly difficult combat.

Keeping with tradition, Nintendo comes in clutch with a new offering on the handheld front. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a take on the Umbra Witch's early days, and understandably far less racy. This spin-off title puts the trainee witch on a quest to save her imprisoned mother, accompanied by a demonic feline, Cheshire. The game has you take control of both characters in turn and releases March 17 on the Nintendo Switch. Indie darling Dead Cells is also getting a meaty DLC on March 6, Return to Castlevania, which lets you play as vampire hunter Richter Belmont, navigating the courtyards and corridors of Dracula's Castle. Dead Cells' paid Return to Castlevania DLC will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

With that, here are the eight biggest titles coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X in March 2023:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

When: March 3

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Step into a twisted, war-torn version of ancient China, with the Han Dynasty in its final days as demonic forces drag the formerly prosperous realm into collapse. As a nameless militia soldier, you're plunged into the battlefield to eradicate the Yellow Turban Rebellion and deadly creatures in fast-paced melee combat that relies on timed parries/ deflects. Cycle between armaments, learn Wizardry Spells, and perform martial arts to overcome all odds. To ease the punishing souls-like experience, developer Team Ninja has added summonable spectral beings and a plethora of flagposts that serve as checkpoints for levelling up and resetting any afflictions.

Expect theatrical boss battles and a high-risk high-reward playstyle, with an emphasis on the Morale system. The higher your Morale, the more damage you deal. Alternatively, if you die, you lose everything until you reclaim it from your killer. Think of it as a passive buff that helps with long-drawn fights. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also has a free demo available to download on all platforms. In our first impressions of the PC version, we noted how the mouse-based camera controls had detection and sensitivity issues — which explains the game's negative reviews on Steam. If you're really looking forward to playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on PC, we would recommend using a controller, for the time being.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

When: March 6

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Motion Twin's popular roguelike Metroidvania title Dead Cells is set to get a DLC that will let you embark on a new Castlevania-themed adventure. Step through a mysterious gateway into a gothic-themed castle to defeat an evil vampire, as you fight alongside the warrior Richter Belmont and Alucard.

Reaching the evil Dracula won't be easy, though — you'll first have to beat three bosses and several new enemies across two biomes. However, you'll have access to 14 weapons – including a throwing axe, vampire killer, and holy water — along with 20 outfits for Richter, Trevor, Simon Belmont, Maria Reynard, Sybha Belnades, and the evil Dracula.

WWE 2K23

When: March 17

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

John Cena is the official cover superstar for the upcoming wrestling title WWE 2K23. The 16-time World Champion stars in an interactive sports documentary that lets you play through his 20-year career while taking on his biggest rivals. You can also face off with other gamers in teams of three or four to wrestle in two rings inside a steel cage with the new WarGames mode.

The game will feature iconic WWE Superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, and Cody Rhodes. WWE 2K23 will also have modes called MyRISE and MyGM that let you make decisions that affect your WWE Superstar career and compete against rival general managers, respectively. MyFACTION, on the other hand, lets you collect WWE Superstar cards and upgrade them while competing with other players.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

When: March 17

Where: Nintendo Switch

PlatinumGames' Bayonetta franchise stands out for its frenetic hack-and-slash combat, unique visuals, and indulgence in indecent innuendo. After three mainline games, the developers have now worked on a spinoff — one that has spun quite far away from its roots. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon ditches Bayonetta's edgy art style, third-person Devil May Cry-action, and risque aesthetics to embrace more colourful, indie-like visuals, an isometric camera perspective, and a more family-friendly theme. This game feels more at home in the Nintendo catalogue than the mainline Bayonetta games. Frankly, it's only Bayonetta in name.

In Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, players control its two titular characters, Cereza (a younger version of the iconic and eponymous witch from the main games) and her demonic companion, Cheshire. Cereza, who is yet to become the leather-clad, corseted, and bespectacled Bayonetta, travels with Chesire through a fantastical forest, where they take on beasts and creatures. Cereza's powers are, of course, far from fully formed, but you can utilise her magic abilities and Cheshire's demonic strength to navigate the jungle. The game also offers puzzles and platforming, where teamwork between the two characters is key.

While the game is a departure from Bayonetta's bawdy adventures, it might just bring new players (including those too young to play the main games) to the franchise.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Beyond, Nintendo Direct February 2023 Highlights

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon embraces more colourful, indie-like visuals

Photo Credit: PlatinumGames

Resident Evil 4

When: March 24

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Six years since the biological disaster in Raccoon City, series stalwart Leon S. Kennedy has been deployed on a new mission to rescue the President of the USA's daughter, Ashley Graham. Just like in the original 2005 game, players will be transported to a secluded, ghoulish Spanish village, teeming with hostile villagers who pledge allegiance to the Los Illuminados cult. In addition to upgraded visuals, Capcom has added new several gameplay elements to the Resident Evil 4 remake, expanding on the lore with new side quests, in-depth exploration, and a new parry mechanic that turns Leon's knife into a limited resource. Knife durability can be upgraded in shops, though players will need to be mindful of using it to deflect attacks from minor enemies.

The captive Ashley has changed in a few key ways as well. Once rescued, Leon can order her to stay close or at a distance while he takes care of larger hordes. Alternatively, she takes charge when unlocking doors for you. Stealth mechanics have been expanded, letting you silently kill enemies with your knife or create distractions and sneak past them. The developers also have some post-launch content in store for us, including a virtual reality mode for the PS VR2. It is currently in development and will be available as free DLC to those who own the base game.

EA Sports PGA Tour

When: March 24

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Featuring 30 golf courses — 28 of the most well-known ones plus two that are imaginary — EA Sports PGA Tour will feature the Masters Tournament, The Open Championship, the PGA Championship, and the US Open Championship. You can step into the shoes of pro golfers including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Nelly Korda, Tony Finau, Im Sung-jae, and Lexi Thompson. The game features a career mode, challenges and limited-time tournaments, and live service functionality is coming at a later date.

The publisher says high-resolution visuals for EA Sports PGA Tour are only supported on the latest-generation consoles and some PCs. The upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour will feature a private match mode for friends and family, and a social mode with players at your skill level, as well as a competitive mode that matches you with other players.

The Last of Us Part I

When: March 28

Where: PC

At this point, The Last of Us, first released in June 2013, has to be one of the most-played games on PlayStation. From its first innings on the PS3, and its second life as The Last of Us Remastered on PS4, to its final form as The Last of Us Part I on the PS5, Naughty Dog's this narrative-focused action-adventure title is a stone cold classic of the platform.

These days, it's hard to miss the story of Joel and Ellie; those who don't play games now know them through the hit HBO TV adaptation, which has become a phenomenon in its own right. Now, almost a decade after the original game's release, PC gamers will finally be able to step into the shoes of the two iconic characters and journey through a post-apocalyptic America, fighting off the infected and the unhinged. The game's PS5 remake, The Last of Us Part 1, is being ported to PC, and arrives March 28. Those who've played the original, or have checked out the new TV show, will know that The Last of Us is less about its undead and more about its living.

While the acclaimed story and beloved characters remain the same, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up, with shiny new visuals, quality-of-life changes, an AI overhaul, and more. All this brings it up to modern standards, closer to its sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Riding high on the buzz from its ongoing live-action adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Part I on PC will likely attract a whole new audience, including those who don't necessarily consider themselves gamers.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

When: March 28

Where: PC

A trailer for Crime Boss: Rockay City dropped out of the blue at The Game Awards 2022, showing off an all-star cast that includes Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, and Kim Basinger. Along with its throwback cast, Rockay City looks like it will offer throwback first-person shooter action.

Developed by In Game Studios and published by 505 Games, this action-FPS title is set in the 90s and takes place in the Miami, Florida-inspired titular city. Players take control of Madsen's character Travis Barker and set about building their criminal enterprise. Rockay City offers single-player and up to four-player co-op experiences, letting you indulge in turf wars, heists, and all-around general madness. The game also lets you choose your crew, plan missions, and slowly build your empire.

With its Miami Vice vibes and colourful cast, Crime Boss: Rockay City arrives on PC on March 28.

