Technology News

HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31

Previous reports indicate the decision was made as part of a restructuring and cost-cutting measure by returning Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 March 2023 11:07 IST
HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31

Photo Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal as Joel in a still from The Last of Us

Highlights
  • HBO content has been available on the platform since 2015
  • There is no word on if Succession season 4 episode 1 will be affected
  • Amazon Prime Video is being considered to take over for HBO in India

HBO content such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and Euphoria will be leaving Disney+ Hotstar by the end of March 2023. Replying to a tweet, Hotstar's support team confirmed that starting March 31, HBO shows and movies will not be available to watch on the streaming platform, which has been the key destination for Indians to access the WarnerMedia content after the company discontinued HBO cable TV channels in the country in 2020. Of course, all Disney material, which includes Marvel and Star Wars content, will remain on the platform.

“Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events,” the tweet reads. A report from last month suggested that the shake-up is in line with some restructuring and cost-cutting plans returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announced, which included the layoffs of 7,000 workers. The original licensing deal between the two parties was signed back in late 2015 — when the platform was simply called ‘Hotstar' — which brought over HBO content to the streaming service. At the time, Game of Thrones was a huge draw, which began streaming on Hotstar in India immediately after it finished airing in the US.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was another major source of traffic for Disney+ Hotstar, but took a big hit when Viacom18 bagged the digital streaming rights for it — for the next five years. Disney Star still holds the TV broadcast rights for it, though.

Additionally, Hotstar also did not renew the streaming rights for Formula 1 in 2023, with that content moving over to F1 TV Pro. That said, other sports content such as the Premier League, the Indian Super League, and select international cricket matches are still available to stream.

There were signs of some internal shake-up happening, long before the initial report. Normally, it is understood that in India, all HBO shows would appear on Disney+ Hotstar. However, when The Last of Us was gearing up for its premiere on January 15 around the world, the company never put up any banners or advertisements for the same, while the PR and support teams were still unsure of whether the series will be coming to India, after all. On January 16, however, the pilot just dropped with no prior announcement, to the surprise of fans, and has been strictly following a weekly schedule — save for episode 5, which was brought forward by two days to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl LVII event.

With Succession's fourth and final season poised to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26, it will be interesting to see how the company handles it. They could either release episode 1 and then shut down all HBO content, or avoid premiering the pilot altogether. Nevertheless, if you still haven't caught up on the current fan-favourite The Last of Us series, The White Lotus, or any other HBO show, now would be a good time, since as of now, there is no solid confirmation for where the HBO content will end up. Industry analysts suggest Amazon Prime Video is a good candidate, where it could be packaged along with its usual content or provided as a separate subscription-based paid channel — akin to AMC+.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Game of Thrones Season 1

Game of Thrones Season 1

  • Release Date 27 February 2013
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Sean Bean, Mark Addy, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Harry Lloyd, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Richard Madden, Alfie Allen, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Jack Gleeson, Rory McCann, Peter Dinklage, Aidan Gillen
  • Director
    Tim Van Patten, Brian Kirk, Daniel Minahan, Alan Taylor
  • Producer
    Mark Huffam, Joanna Burn, Frank Doelger, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Bryan Cogman, Duncan Muggoch
The Last of Us Season 1

The Last of Us Season 1

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Euphoria Season 1

Euphoria Season 1

  • Release Date 17 June 2019
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Hunter Schafer
  • Director
    Augustine Frizzell, Sam Levinson, Jennifer Morrison, Pippa Bianco
  • Producer
    Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel Future Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, nowrap, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokadi, Jim Kleverweis, Zendaya, Tyler Romary, Philipp A. Barnett, Jamie Feldman, Kenneth Yu
Succession Season 4

Succession Season 4

  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Scott Nicholson, Hiam Abbass, Fisher Stevens, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield
  • Director
    Mark Mylod, Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Becky Martin
The White Lotus Season 1

The White Lotus Season 1

  • Release Date 12 July 2021
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon
  • Director
    Mike White
  • Producer
    Nick Hall, David Bernad, Mike White
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: hbo content on hotstar, hbo, disney plus hotstar, game of thrones, the last of us, succession season 4, amazon prime video, disney, bob iger
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Tesla to Build 'Mostly Autonomous' Next-Generation Small Car, Elon Musk Says
Featured video of the day
Xiaomi TV Stick, Now in 4K
HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  3. Here's When Elon Musk Says Twitter Has 'a Shot' at Being Cash Flow-Positive
  4. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  5. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
  6. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  7. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  8. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  9. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Now Available in This New Colour
#Latest Stories
  1. Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix Criticised Over Tobacco Advertising
  2. Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  3. ISRO Conducts 'Extremely Challenging' Controlled Re-Entry Experiment of Aged MT-1 Satellite
  4. Netflix Plans in India Are Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023, Switzerland Most Expensive: Report
  5. HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31
  6. Tesla to Build 'Mostly Autonomous' Next-Generation Small Car, Elon Musk Says
  7. Twitter Could Be Cash Flow-Positive By Next Quarter After Aggressively Cutting Costs, Elon Musk Says
  8. Slack to Gain ChatGPT Integration With Support for Queries and Conversation Summaries, Salesforce Says
  9. Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5
  10. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on March 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.