Ghost of Yotei developer Sucker Punch Productions has reportedly laid off several workers just weeks after the release of the complete edition of the game. The studio has told its employees it needs to cut staff after assessing the requirements for its next project, according to leaked internal communication.

In an email sent to staff, which was seen by Aftermath, Sucker Punch said “several” positions across the studio would be eliminated due to the cuts. Citing a former employee, Aftermath reported that 24 developers had been laid off.

“After carefully observing the challenges in the market and reviewing the team needs for our next project, we've decided to make some staffing reductions. Several positions across Sucker Punch will be eliminated as a result,” the studio leadership reportedly told staff in an email.

”We know this is a lot to take in, and we want to assure you that we did not make this decision lightly. We have given this a lot of attention and worked to support our affected colleagues during this transition as well as we can. … There's no getting around that this is a hard day. Next week we will go into more details about the future.”

Layoffs After Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition Launch

The layoffs follow the release of Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition on PS5 on October 1. The new edition comes with a story expansion titled Echoes of Sekigahara, a new roguelite combat survival mode, and other new content. The base game was released on October 2, 2025.

Cuts at Sucker Punch come even after the commercial success of Ghost of Yotei. The action-adventure title sold over 3.3 million copies in a month after it launched last year. Sony called the game a “major hit” like its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima. PlayStation and Sucker Punch have not shared an updated sales figure following the launch of the game's complete edition.

Sucker Punch has also not confirmed its next project yet. It's unclear if the studio will work on yet another Ghost game or return to other popular IPs like Infamous and Sly Cooper. There have been rumours of a potential remastered collection of Infamous and Infamous 2 for the PS5. The two games released on PS3 and are not available on the current-gen Sony console.