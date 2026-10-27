The Vivo X500 series was launched in China last month and is expected to make its global debut soon. While the company has yet to officially reveal any details about the India debut of its flagship lineup, industry sources suggest that the lineup will arrive in the country by the end of next month. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to lead the lineup with advanced camera-centric features, which could include 60fps autofocus tracking for snapshot photography.

Vivo X500 Series India Launch

According to industry sources, the Vivo X500 series will be launched in India towards the end of November. The lineup was introduced in China in September and includes the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The company has yet to detail which models will be available in the country.

Like its predecessor, the flagship lineup is expected to focus on camera performance. Sources suggest that the Vivo X500 Pro Max may support 60fps AF Tracking Snapshot. It is, notably, a feature that can track moving subjects while capturing photos. Additionally, the handset could support 4K cinematic slow-motion recording at up to 960fps.

The global launch of the Vivo X500 series, meanwhile, is scheduled for October 28. The global lineup may include the Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, though the standard model is said to be unavailable.

According to reports, the Vivo X500 Pro may cost EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration in Europe. It is expected to be offered in Moonlight Black and Sunny White colour options.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is tipped to cost EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.92 lakh) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It may be available in Moonlight Black and Starry Gray in Europe. A bundled camera kit could reportedly be offered for EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2.13 lakh). Vivo is also said to be planning a launch incentive for prospective buyers who register their interest in advance. Customers who register can save EUR 120 (roughly Rs. 12,800) at launch.

The rumour mill also suggests that Vivo could expand the upcoming X500 lineup next year with the addition of the Vivo X500 Ultra.