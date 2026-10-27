Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Pricing, Key Specifications Revealed via Retailer Listing

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Pricing, Key Specifications Revealed via Retailer Listing

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were spotted with smaller batteries than their Chinese counterparts.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 13:49 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Pricing, Key Specifications Revealed via Retailer Listing

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could feature the same SoC as its Chinese counterpart

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is powered by a flagship Snapdragon SoC
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max carries a triple rear camera unit
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro series was recently launched in China
Advertisement

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were recently launched in China as the flagship smartphone models from the tech giant. Reports suggest that the company is also planning to launch the two phones in other global markets soon. Ahead of their anticipated global debut, the two handsets have reportedly been spotted on an online retailer's website in the EU, revealing their global pricing, specifications, features, colour options, and storage variants. Unlike its Chinese counterparts, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will reportedly feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, skipping the 1TB model. Moreover, the lineup might pack a smaller battery in the EU.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Pricing, Specifications (Expected)

Android Treasure reports that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were listed on Epto, an online retailer's website. However, since the company has yet to confirm the following details, one must take it with a pinch of salt. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series handsets were reportedly spotted in the Black, Velvet Red, and White colour options.

VoltXiaomi 18 Pro Max Discussion
Explore More...

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 18 Pro was reportedly listed at a starting price of EUR 1,398.9 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration was listed at EUR 1,591.9 (about Rs. 1,69,000). On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 18 Pro Max was listed at EUR 1,783.9 (roughly Rs. 1,89,000) for the sole 12GB + 512GB model.

In China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched at starting prices of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, respectively. Both phones are offered in China in Black, Ice Peach Pink, Starry Blue, and White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will reportedly launch in select global markets with Qualcomm's 2nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is the same as its Chinese counterpart. However, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery, which is notably smaller than the 7,000mAh cell on the Chinese variant. The EU model might also support 90W wired fast charging, slower than its Chinese counterpart's 100W wired fast charging support.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Price, Xiaomi 18 Pro Price, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Launch, Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications, Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Pricing, Key Specifications Revealed via Retailer Listing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X500s Display Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. New iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): What's New
  3. MacBook Pro (2026) With 14-Inch OLED Display Debuts in India: See Price
  4. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Here's How Much the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Could Cost Globally
  6. Free Fire India Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Series to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on a New Settings Menu for Android Users
  2. Anthropic Says Mythos 5 Used Fake Identities to Get Malicious Code Approved on GitHub
  3. Binance Pursues Brazilian Regulatory Approval Ahead of October 30 Deadline
  4. iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  5. X Appears to Be Nudging Users to Pay to Promote Posts With a Giant Hand Graphic
  6. Ethereum Resolves Glamsterdam Bug That Could Have Redirected Staking Deposits
  7. Bloober Team's Silent Hill Remake Is Reportedly Targeting Launch in 2027
  8. MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With 14-Inch OLED Display, Apple’s M6 Chip: Price, Specifications
  9. iMac (2026) With M6 Chip, 4.5K Retina Display and Apple Intelligence Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Find X10 Forest Green Edition Pricing and Availability Details Announced: Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »