Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were recently launched in China as the flagship smartphone models from the tech giant. Reports suggest that the company is also planning to launch the two phones in other global markets soon. Ahead of their anticipated global debut, the two handsets have reportedly been spotted on an online retailer's website in the EU, revealing their global pricing, specifications, features, colour options, and storage variants. Unlike its Chinese counterparts, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will reportedly feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, skipping the 1TB model. Moreover, the lineup might pack a smaller battery in the EU.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Pricing, Specifications (Expected)

Android Treasure reports that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were listed on Epto, an online retailer's website. However, since the company has yet to confirm the following details, one must take it with a pinch of salt. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series handsets were reportedly spotted in the Black, Velvet Red, and White colour options.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 18 Pro was reportedly listed at a starting price of EUR 1,398.9 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration was listed at EUR 1,591.9 (about Rs. 1,69,000). On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 18 Pro Max was listed at EUR 1,783.9 (roughly Rs. 1,89,000) for the sole 12GB + 512GB model.

In China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched at starting prices of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, respectively. Both phones are offered in China in Black, Ice Peach Pink, Starry Blue, and White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will reportedly launch in select global markets with Qualcomm's 2nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is the same as its Chinese counterpart. However, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery, which is notably smaller than the 7,000mAh cell on the Chinese variant. The EU model might also support 90W wired fast charging, slower than its Chinese counterpart's 100W wired fast charging support.