Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India

Motorola plans to introduce a rewards programme in future updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 12:27 IST
Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India

Photo Credit: Motorola

Users will be able to join interest-based groups called Tribes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vibe Check will let members create polls within the app
  • Hot Take will give users a space to share their opinions
  • Deep Dive will support longer articles on the platform
Advertisement

Motorola has launched Motorollers, a community app for Android that lets users discuss shared interests, post content and interact with other members. The app is open to people who use smartphones from other brands as well, and covers topics ranging from photography and gaming to travel and sports. It also has dedicated channels for Motorola announcements, product launches and offers. The company plans to add a rewards programme for active members in a future update.

Motorola Motorollers App Features

Motorola's new Motorollers app will allow users to connect with others who share their interests, from photography and travel to gaming, sports and artificial intelligence, the company said in a press release. These groups, called Tribes, will give members a place to share posts, start conversations and interact with like-minded people.

VoltMotorola Discussion
Explore More...

Members will be able to share different types of content through three features on the Motorollers app. Vibe Check will allow them to post polls to get other users' opinions, the Hot Take section will give them a space to share their own views on any given topic. For longer-form content, Deep Dive will allow members to write and read in-depth articles.

Motorola will also use the app to share product launch announcements, company updates, discounts and coupons through dedicated channels. Its retail partners and promoters will be able to answer questions about Motorola products and help users learn more about the devices.

The company will introduce a rewards programme in a future update, with plans to offer partner benefits, exclusive experiences and other rewards to active members.

Motorola Motorollers App Availability

Android users can download Motorollers from the Google Play Store and use it regardless of whether they own a Motorola smartphone, the company said.

Notably, Motorola recently showcased the Signature 27 handset at IMC 2026, confirming plans to launch the flagship smartphone in India. The phone will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform, a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Motorola has not yet announced its India launch date.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorollers, Motorola Motorollers app, Google Play Store, Motorola Tribes, Motorola rewards programme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Investigates iPhone Duo Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Power Banks
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Tipped
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube's Content Format
  5. iPad Mini (2026) With A20 Pro Chip, OLED Screen Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India
  2. Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications
  3. iOS 27.2 Update Rolls Out With New Siri AI Features, Contextual Messages Suggestions and More
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube’s Content Format
  5. Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue
  8. Former DOGE Staffers’ Startup Reportedly Claims to Have Accessed Sensitive Anthropic Data Using AI Agents
  9. Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  10. MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »