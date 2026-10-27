Motorola has launched Motorollers, a community app for Android that lets users discuss shared interests, post content and interact with other members. The app is open to people who use smartphones from other brands as well, and covers topics ranging from photography and gaming to travel and sports. It also has dedicated channels for Motorola announcements, product launches and offers. The company plans to add a rewards programme for active members in a future update.

Motorola Motorollers App Features

Motorola's new Motorollers app will allow users to connect with others who share their interests, from photography and travel to gaming, sports and artificial intelligence, the company said in a press release. These groups, called Tribes, will give members a place to share posts, start conversations and interact with like-minded people.

Members will be able to share different types of content through three features on the Motorollers app. Vibe Check will allow them to post polls to get other users' opinions, the Hot Take section will give them a space to share their own views on any given topic. For longer-form content, Deep Dive will allow members to write and read in-depth articles.

Motorola will also use the app to share product launch announcements, company updates, discounts and coupons through dedicated channels. Its retail partners and promoters will be able to answer questions about Motorola products and help users learn more about the devices.

The company will introduce a rewards programme in a future update, with plans to offer partner benefits, exclusive experiences and other rewards to active members.

Motorola Motorollers App Availability

Android users can download Motorollers from the Google Play Store and use it regardless of whether they own a Motorola smartphone, the company said.

Notably, Motorola recently showcased the Signature 27 handset at IMC 2026, confirming plans to launch the flagship smartphone in India. The phone will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform, a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Motorola has not yet announced its India launch date.