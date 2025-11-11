Technology News
  • Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million Copies in a Month, PS5 Sales Near 85 Million Units

Ghost of Yotei launched exclusively on PS5 on October 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 November 2025 17:04 IST
Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei is a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima

Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei is a PS5 exclusive
  • Sony sold 3.9 million PS5 units in Q2 FY 2025
  • Helldivers 2 launch on Xbox went "extremely well,” Sony said
Ghost of Yotei sold 3.3 million copies in the first month of its release, Sony announced during its latest quarterly financial results, calling the first-party game a "major hit". The action-adventure title released exclusively on PS5 on October 2. The PlayStation parent also reported that the PS5 sales had surpassed 84.2 million units.

Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million Copies

Sony reported its earnings for second-quarter FY 2025 on Tuesday, confirming that Ghost of Yotei had sold 3.3 million copies in 32 days. For comparison, the game's predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, sold 2.4 million copies in just three days of launch. Cumulative sales for Ghost of Tsushima across PlayStation and PC stand at 13 million units, so Ghost of Yotei still has a long way to go to match its predecessor's sales. During the earnings call, Sony called the game a “major hit” like its predecessor.

Sony also announced that it sold 3.9 million units of the PS5 in the second quarter of FY 2025, taking the total sales of the console past 84.2 million units. Monthly active users on PlayStation Network amounted to 119 million in the quarter. PSN services and software sales helped Sony's gaming business record a four percent year-on-year growth in Q2 FY 2025.

The company announced that live service games accounted for more than 40 percent of its first-party software revenue. That's largely due to Helldivers 2, which was released on Xbox Series S/X on August 26, 2025.

The game's launch on Xbox has gone “extremely well” for Sony. The company said that the game was “not only attracting new users on Xbox, but also seeing increased engagement from existing users on PS5 and PC.” The Xbox launch led to a “significant” increase in year-on-year sales for Helldivers 2, the company said.

Ghost of Yotei was released on October 2 and is currently available on PS5. A week after the game's launch, markets research firm Alinea Analytics claimed it had sold 1.6 million copies and recouped its reported $60 million development budget only a day after launch. According to the firm, Ghost of Yotei was Sony's “strongest” first-party PS5 launch since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million Copies in a Month, PS5 Sales Near 85 Million Units
