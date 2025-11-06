Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Gets Gameplay Trailer; Launch Set for 2026

Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Gets Gameplay Trailer; Launch Set for 2026

Suri: The Seventh Note is now available to wishlist on PlayStation Store and Steam.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 November 2025 19:07 IST
Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Gets Gameplay Trailer; Launch Set for 2026

Photo Credit: Tathvamasi Studios

Suri: The Seventh Note is a rhythm-based platformer

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Suri: The Seventh Note is developed by Indian studio Tathvamasi
  • The rhythm action platformer features virbant 2D levels
  • Suri: The Seventh Note is backed by PlayStation's India Hero Project
Advertisement

Indian developer Tathvamasi Studio has revealed the gameplay trailer for its upcoming PS5 and PC title, Suri: The Seventh Note. The rhythm action platformer is also now available to wishlist on PlayStation Store and Steam. Additionally, the developer has also detailed the game's DualSense features on the PS5. Backed by Sony's PlayStation India Hero Project, Suri: The Seventh Note is set to launch in 2026.

Suri: The Seventh Note Gets Gameplay Trailer

The gameplay trailer shows Suri's music and rhythm-based platforming across diverse and colourful 2D landscapes inspired by Indian mythology. The game will feature challenging platforming sections that require precise input synchronised to the game's music.

As per the developer, Suri: The Seventh Note is set on the titular island of Suri, where music guides every aspect of life. You play as Ajira, a young girl on a mission to save her mother with the help of a magical fruit hidden away on the island. Suri, however, is a treacherous place as its music has been taken over by a dark, corrupting rhythm. As Ajira, players must dance to its beats and take on its challenges to find the fruit. 

The world in the platformer shifts and reacts to every beat, and thus navigating will require players to master the underlying rhythm. Platforms and enemies in Suri will move with the music, requiring players to time their jumps according to the game's soundtrack. Missing the beat will result in losing the flow of your movements. Suri will also feature cinematic escape sequences that require players to be quick on their feet. 

Tathvamasi shared PS5-specific DualSense features coming to Suri. The studio said that the game's “Rhythm Haptics Engine” system required players to hear the beat, see the beat, and feel the beat. And so, DualSense haptics are crucial to the experience.

Suri: The Seventh Note has been in development for over a year as part of PlayStation's India Hero Project. Tathvamasi shared a first look for the gameplay in September, where it showed a glimpse of the game's rhythm-based platforming and movement abilities.

The Indian rhythm platformer is now also available to wishlist on both Steam and PlayStation Store. While Tathvamasi has not confirmed a release date, Suri: The Seventh Note is set to launch sometime in 2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Suri The Seventh Note, Tathvamasi Studios, PS5, PC, Steam, Sony, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bank of England Plans to Match US Pace on Stablecoin Regulation: Report
Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Gets Gameplay Trailer; Launch Set for 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India to Roll Out 5G Advanced
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Go on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Bank of England Plans to Match US Pace on Stablecoin Regulation: Report
  2. Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Gets Gameplay Trailer; Launch Set for 2026
  3. Miami Mayor Francis Suárez Says His Bitcoin Salary Has Tripled in Value
  4. MeitY Unveils India AI Governance Framework with Key Principles and Roadmap
  5. Canon EOS R6 Mark III Mirrorless Camera With 32.5-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. iPhone Air 2 Spotted in Leaked Design Render That Hints at Dual Rear Camera Setup
  7. WhatsApp Username Feature Said to Roll Out in 2026, Business Accounts Could Also Get Access
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera, Charging Specifications Leaked Alongside Exynos 2600 Details
  9. Tinder Wants to See Through Your Camera Roll to Suggest Potential Matches
  10. Gemini Crypto Exchange Aims to Launch Regulated Prediction Market Contracts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »