Indian developer Tathvamasi Studio has revealed the gameplay trailer for its upcoming PS5 and PC title, Suri: The Seventh Note. The rhythm action platformer is also now available to wishlist on PlayStation Store and Steam. Additionally, the developer has also detailed the game's DualSense features on the PS5. Backed by Sony's PlayStation India Hero Project, Suri: The Seventh Note is set to launch in 2026.

Suri: The Seventh Note Gets Gameplay Trailer

The gameplay trailer shows Suri's music and rhythm-based platforming across diverse and colourful 2D landscapes inspired by Indian mythology. The game will feature challenging platforming sections that require precise input synchronised to the game's music.

As per the developer, Suri: The Seventh Note is set on the titular island of Suri, where music guides every aspect of life. You play as Ajira, a young girl on a mission to save her mother with the help of a magical fruit hidden away on the island. Suri, however, is a treacherous place as its music has been taken over by a dark, corrupting rhythm. As Ajira, players must dance to its beats and take on its challenges to find the fruit.

The world in the platformer shifts and reacts to every beat, and thus navigating will require players to master the underlying rhythm. Platforms and enemies in Suri will move with the music, requiring players to time their jumps according to the game's soundtrack. Missing the beat will result in losing the flow of your movements. Suri will also feature cinematic escape sequences that require players to be quick on their feet.

Tathvamasi shared PS5-specific DualSense features coming to Suri. The studio said that the game's “Rhythm Haptics Engine” system required players to hear the beat, see the beat, and feel the beat. And so, DualSense haptics are crucial to the experience.

Suri: The Seventh Note has been in development for over a year as part of PlayStation's India Hero Project. Tathvamasi shared a first look for the gameplay in September, where it showed a glimpse of the game's rhythm-based platforming and movement abilities.

The Indian rhythm platformer is now also available to wishlist on both Steam and PlayStation Store. While Tathvamasi has not confirmed a release date, Suri: The Seventh Note is set to launch sometime in 2026.