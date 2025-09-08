Indian developer Tathvamasi Studios has shared the first look for its upcoming rhythm action platformer, Suri: The Seventh Note. The game, currently in development for PS5, is backed by Sony's PlayStation India Hero Project. The developer shared gameplay footage from Suri and detailed the game's PS5 features in a video posted on PlayStation India's YouTube channel on Monday.

Suri: The Seventh Note Gets First Look

Suri: The Seventh Note is a rhythm action title inspired by acclaimed platformers like Hollow Knight, Rayman Legends, 140, and Celeste. The game is set in a magical world of Ragamandala, a setting inspired by Indian mythology. Suri features rhythm-based platforming gameplay, where players utilise a set of movement abilities to navigate a perilous environment — all synchronised to music.

The first look video showed off the game's vibrant art style reminiscent of popular action titles like Hades and The Rogue Prince of Persia. Suri's game director Glen Martin and art director Chitrak Srivastava also shed light on the game's development, along with planned PS5 features. Suri will feature rhythm-based haptics for the DualSense controller.

Tathvamasi Studios also talked about the backing from PlayStation's India Hero Project, which included both funding and mentoring the development of the game.

The world in Suri: The Seventh Note constantly shifts to the beat of the music, from waves of lava to moving platforms. The music itself is inspired by folk traditions across the Indian musical landscape, as per the game's website. Suri also features diverse biomes based on different regions in India, including Western Ghats, the Himalayas, Rajasthan, and more.

In the game, players step into the shoes of a mysterious traveller in Ragamandala and find themselves in the middle of a conflict between the sacred six Gandharvas, the reigning king, and the mastermind behind the malevolent rhythm that pervades the kingdom. Players must find the prophesized seventh note and bring peace to the kingdom.

Suri: The Seventh Note does not have a release date yet, but the platformer will launch on PS5.