Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Indian Studio Tathvamasi Debuts First Look at Suri: The Seventh Note, a Rhythm Based Platformer for PS5

Indian Studio Tathvamasi Debuts First Look at Suri: The Seventh Note, a Rhythm-Based Platformer for PS5

Suri: The Seventh Note is backed by PlayStation India Hero Project.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 September 2025 15:01 IST
Indian Studio Tathvamasi Debuts First Look at Suri: The Seventh Note, a Rhythm-Based Platformer for PS5

Photo Credit: Tathvamasi Studios

Suri: The Seventh Note is in development for the PS5

Highlights
  • Suri: The Seventh Note is developed by Indian studio Tathvamasi
  • The game is set a world inspired by Indian mythology
  • Suri: The Seventh Note will support DualSense features on PS5
Advertisement

Indian developer Tathvamasi Studios has shared the first look for its upcoming rhythm action platformer, Suri: The Seventh Note. The game, currently in development for PS5, is backed by Sony's PlayStation India Hero Project. The developer shared gameplay footage from Suri and detailed the game's PS5 features in a video posted on PlayStation India's YouTube channel on Monday.

Suri: The Seventh Note Gets First Look

Suri: The Seventh Note is a rhythm action title inspired by acclaimed platformers like Hollow Knight, Rayman Legends, 140, and Celeste. The game is set in a magical world of Ragamandala, a setting inspired by Indian mythology. Suri features rhythm-based platforming gameplay, where players utilise a set of movement abilities to navigate a perilous environment — all synchronised to music.

The first look video showed off the game's vibrant art style reminiscent of popular action titles like Hades and The Rogue Prince of Persia. Suri's game director Glen Martin and art director Chitrak Srivastava also shed light on the game's development, along with planned PS5 features. Suri will feature rhythm-based haptics for the DualSense controller.

Tathvamasi Studios also talked about the backing from PlayStation's India Hero Project, which included both funding and mentoring the development of the game.

The world in Suri: The Seventh Note constantly shifts to the beat of the music, from waves of lava to moving platforms. The music itself is inspired by folk traditions across the Indian musical landscape, as per the game's website. Suri also features diverse biomes based on different regions in India, including Western Ghats, the Himalayas, Rajasthan, and more.

In the game, players step into the shoes of a mysterious traveller in Ragamandala and find themselves in the middle of a conflict between the sacred six Gandharvas, the reigning king, and the mastermind behind the malevolent rhythm that pervades the kingdom. Players must find the prophesized seventh note and bring peace to the kingdom.

Suri: The Seventh Note does not have a release date yet, but the platformer will launch on PS5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Suri The Seventh Note, PlayStation India Hero Project, PS5, Tathvamasi Studios
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Indian Studio Tathvamasi Debuts First Look at Suri: The Seventh Note, a Rhythm-Based Platformer for PS5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Series Launch: Here's a Quick Look at Everything Leaked So Far
  2. WhatsApp Services Restored After Users Report Outage
  3. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  4. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  5. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Sizes Revealed in Last-Minute Leak
  6. Apple Could Bring These Major Upgrades to the iPhone 17 Pro Models
  7. Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Could Bring Back This Popular Mi 11 Ultra Feature
  8. AirPods Pro 3 May Launch at Apple's iPhone 17 Event This Tuesday
  9. Dish TV Unveils VZY Smart TVs; Targets 25 Percent Non-DTH Revenue by 2027
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Outperforms iPhone 16e With Apple’s C1 Modem in Median Download Speeds: Report
  2. Indian Studio Tathvamasi Debuts First Look at Suri: The Seventh Note, a Rhythm-Based Platformer for PS5
  3. Dish TV Launches VZY Smart TVs in India; Targets 25 Percent Non-DTH Revenue by 2027: Report
  4. WhatsApp Services Restored After Users Report Outage, Connection Issues
  5. Bitcoin Holds Ground as Ethereum Finds Whale Support Amid Market Caution
  6. Dreame Cyber X Unveiled at IFA 2025 as the World’s First Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuum Cleaner
  7. Bethesda Teases New Content for Starfield on Game's 2-Year Anniversary, Could Be Second Story DLC
  8. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Battery Sizes Revealed in Last Minute Pre-Launch Leak
  9. Google Gemini AI Prompt Limits for Free, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra Plans Revealed: Report
  10. Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Live Images With Secondary Screen Surface Online Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »