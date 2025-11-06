Epic Games and Walt Disney announced a collaboration over a shared universe featuring Disney characters and IP withing Fortnite in 2024. Now, Fortnite is getting a new limited-time mode that brings Disneyland to the popular Battle Royale game. The new Fortnite island, called Disneyland Game Rush, is launching on November 6, featuring several minigames based on Disneyland attractions.

Fortnite players can log in Thursday and find the Disneyland Game Rush island by searching for the title or via the island code, 4617-4819-8826 (via IGN). Bear in mind, the new island is not a Battle Royale mode and instead serves as a collection of Disney-themed minigames.

Disneyland Game Rush island features seven minigames that can be accessed through a central hub area that resembles a Disney theme park. The minigames are modelled after Disney properties and popular theme park rides. These include Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Spider-Man web-slingers.

The Disneyland island will be available in Fortnite for a limited time.

Back in February 2024, Disney announced that it was acquiring a $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,400 crore) equity stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games as part of a collaboration that would see a shared universe featuring Disney properties Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar within Fortnite.

While the shared universe, where players will supposedly be able to experience and shop Disney characters within Fortnite, is yet to come to fruition, Epic Games has brought several Disney properties to the game over time, including skins and characters from Disney films and a controversial generative AI-powered Darth Vader from Star Wars.

The Simpsons in Fortnite

Earlier this week, Fortnite also added The Simpsons' Springfield island to its Battle Royale mode. Epic Games rolled out Springfield, featuring the art style, characters, and iconic locations from The Simpsons, to Fortnite on November 1. The new island supports 80-player Battle Royale mode with The Simpsons' cel-shaded Springfield town serving as the map.

The mode also comes with a Springfield Battle Pass, with rewards that include player skins for The Simpsons' characters like Homer, Marge, and Flanders. The island also features weapons and gadgets based on The Simpsons.

The Springfield island in Fortnite is a hit, too. Epic Games confirmed Wednesday that after the new mode, the game saw the biggest number of new and returning Fortnite players in 48 hours since the last holiday season.