Be Dune Teen is a Marathi dramedy series about a couple dealing with unexpected parenthood after learning they are having triplets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 December 2025 16:00 IST
Be Dune Teen OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Marathi Comedy Drama Series

Photo Credit: Zee5

Be Dune Teen, a new Marathi dramedy about a couple expecting triplets, is now streaming on Zee5

Highlights
  • Be Dune Teen follows a middle-class couple expecting triplets
  • Released on December 5, 2025, and streaming exclusively on ZEE5
  • A light-hearted, emotional dramedy exploring family, pressure, and love
Be Dune Teen on OTT presents a heartwarming and relatable Marathi drama filled with the craziness, love, fear, and humour of unplanned parenthood. It tells the story of a young middle-class couple, Abhay and Neha, shocked by their unprecedented new family size, stepping into the upper echelons when they are expecting triplets. Pressed by the demands of society, steeped emotions, and stress from responsibilities, the series takes one on a ride that is both humorous and touching. Recently released, it's becoming popular for its acting and relatable plotline.

When and Where to Watch Be Dune Teen

Be Dune Teen is available for streaming on Zee5 with an active subscription. It came out Dec. 5, 2025. It's perfect to binge-watch.

Plot and Tone of Be Dune Teen

Be Dune Teen Be Dune Teen follows Abhay and Neha as they find out that they're having triplets – emotional, funny, and chaotic moments unfold as the couple juggles pressures, expectations, and relationship hurdles in a sincere account of parenthood.

Cast and Crew of Be Dune Teen

Be Dune Teen stars a stellar cast of Kshitish Date as Abhay and Shivani Rangole in the lead roles, supported by Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Deeksha Ketkar, Virajas Kulkarni, and Shubhankar Ekbote. The series is directed by Atharva Soundankar and Himanshu Pile, with Irawati Karnik as the creator.

Reception of Be Dune Teen

The show currently does not have a rating on IMDb due to it being new and being released.

Further reading: ZEE5, OTT
