Starlink, the wholly owned subsidiary of Elon Musk-led SpaceX, has revealed the price of its monthly subscription plan in India. The satellite internet service provider, which aims to offer its services in the remote parts of the country, has also revealed the key features of the plan for residential consumers. The company is planning to expand its presence in the country after its launch. As part of its efforts, it recently listed four job postings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office in India, soon after a report highlighted that it will set up ground stations in multiple cities across the country.

Starlink Monthly Residential Subscription Price in India, Key Features Revealed

The satcom company has updated the Starlink India website, which now lists the prices of its subscription for residential customers. SpaceX will charge Rs. 8,600 per month for its Starlink satellite internet service, which will include the cost of hardware worth Rs. 34,000. In terms of features, the Elon Musk-led tech firm will offer unlimited data, along with a 30-day trial.

Starlink's subscription fee includes the cost of hardware.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Starlink

Starlink's website states that the services will “work in all weather” while promising to provide more than 99.9 percent of uptime or a disruption-free internet connection. Moreover, users will be able to “just plug in and start using”. While the prices in India for the Starlink Residential subscription have been revealed, the company has yet to do the same for the Business subscription. The tech firm is expected to reveal the same in the coming days.

In late October, SpaceX posted four job postings on the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, for Starlink's Bengaluru office in India. At the time, the tech firm was hiring a Payments Manager, an Accounting Manager, a Senior Treasury Analyst, and a Tax Manager in the country. Additionally, the job postings mentioned that the hiring drive is part of Starlink's efforts to expand its “international footprint”, as it plans to offer its services across the globe.

Recent reports suggest that the SpaceX subsidiary is planning to set up its gateway earth stations in multiple locations across India, including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida.

These stations will be built to act as relay points for establishing and maintaining connections between the SpaceX satellites and the receivers on Earth. Earlier this year, in July, the company reportedly received the key licence, for five years, from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to use its satellites for launching commercial operations in India.