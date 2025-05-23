Indian developer Underdogs Studio has revealed the gameplay for Mukti, its narrative-driven adventure game in development for PC and PS5. The game is set in mid 2000s-India and tasks players with exploring a museum and discovering clues about the past. Mukti is being developed as part of Sony's India Hero Project and is currently available to wishlist on Steam and PlayStation Store.

Mukti Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Mukti will put players in the shoes of Arya, a young woman investigating the disappearance of her grandfather. Inspired by narrative-driven adventure games like Firewatch and Gone Home, the indie title is played from the first-person perspective as players explore a sprawling museum in Mumbai and piece together clues to uncover the mystery behind his disappearance.

The first-look trailer features pre-alpha gameplay footage captured on a PS5. In the trailer, the protagonist can be seen walking around the premises of the museum, picking up pamphlets and clues and interacting with the environment.

“Being a part of Sony India Hero Project didn't just give us fuel to bring our vision to life, it also reaffirmed our belief that Indian stories belong on the world stage,” game director Underdogs Studios founder and CEO Vaibhav Chavan said in a statement. “Now, we're thrilled to finally give you a glimpse of what we've been crafting behind the scenes.”

Mukti will be optimised for PS5 and PS5 Pro, bringing support for 4K resolution, haptics and adaptive triggers for the DualSense controller.

The studio has also revealed tentative PC system requirements for the game.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3500 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB) or RX 6400

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (16 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT (12 GB)

Storage: 40 GB available space

On Steam, Mukti will support achievements, family sharing and will come with full controller support. The game does not yet have a confirmed release date yet, but can be wishlisted on Steam and PlayStation Store.