Meta's Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses went on sale in India for the first time earlier this month. Now, a new report indicates that the company has delayed the launch of its highly anticipated mixed reality smart glasses, code-named Phoenix. The delay comes as the Mark Zuckerberg-led company need more time to further improve the product in the backdrop of growing competition in the mixed reality space. Meanwhile, Meta is also said to be working to launch a "limited edition" wearable, reportedly called Malibu 2, that is expected to arrive in 2026. A next-generation Quest headset is also reportedly in the pipeline.

Why Meta Has Delayed the Launch of Its Mixed Reality Glasses

Citing an internal memo by Maher Saba, VP of Reality Labs Foundation, Business Insider reports that Meta has postponed the launch of its mixed reality glasses (internally referred to as Phoenix) to 2027. The company initially planned to release it in the second half of 2026, but it seems like the smart glasses won't be available for another year.

In another memo, metaverse leaders Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns reportedly stated that the delay in the release date is "going to give us a lot more breathing room to get the details right". They stated, "there is a lot is coming in hot with tight bring-up schedules and big changes to our core UX, and we won't compromise on delivering a fully polished and reliable experience."

Meta is also reportedly gearing up to launch a new 'limited edition' wearable device, code-named Malibu 2, in 2026, according to VP Maher Saba. The company has also started early development of its next-generation Quest headset.

In a memo, executives Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns said the upcoming Quest will focus heavily on immersive gaming and will mark a “large upgrade” over existing devices, both in performance and in unit economics.

The Phoenix is rumoured to have a goggle-like design connected to a separate puck, which powers the device. This design was chosen to retain it for better comfort, reduced weight, and improved thermal management. The design reportedly resembles Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The news follows shortly after Meta launched the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in India through major e-commerce platforms. Co-developed with EssilorLuxottica, these AI-powered smart glasses are priced at Rs. 39,900 in India. They were first introduced globally in September as a successor to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1.