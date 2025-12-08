Technology News
English Edition

Meta’s Phoenix Mixed Reality Smart Glasses Reportedly Delayed; Could Finally Launch in 2027

Meta has also reportedly started early development of its next-generation Quest headset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 10:52 IST
Meta’s Phoenix Mixed Reality Smart Glasses Reportedly Delayed; Could Finally Launch in 2027

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's Phoenix mixed reality glasses is rumoured to have a goggle-like design

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta initially planned to release Phoenix in the second half of 2026
  • Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch new 'limited edition' wearable
  • The design of Phoenix reportedly resembles Apple’s Vision Pro headset
Advertisement

Meta's Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses went on sale in India for the first time earlier this month. Now, a new report indicates that the company has delayed the launch of its highly anticipated mixed reality smart glasses, code-named Phoenix. The delay comes as the Mark Zuckerberg-led company need more time to further improve the product in the backdrop of growing competition in the mixed reality space. Meanwhile, Meta is also said to be working to launch a "limited edition" wearable, reportedly called Malibu 2, that is expected to arrive in 2026. A next-generation Quest headset is also reportedly in the pipeline.

Why Meta Has Delayed the Launch of Its Mixed Reality Glasses

Citing an internal memo by Maher Saba, VP of Reality Labs Foundation, Business Insider reports that Meta has postponed the launch of its mixed reality glasses (internally referred to as Phoenix) to 2027. The company initially planned to release it in the second half of 2026, but it seems like the smart glasses won't be available for another year.

In another memo, metaverse leaders Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns reportedly stated that the delay in the release date is "going to give us a lot more breathing room to get the details right". They stated, "there is a lot is coming in hot with tight bring-up schedules and big changes to our core UX, and we won't compromise on delivering a fully polished and reliable experience."

Meta is also reportedly gearing up to launch a new 'limited edition' wearable device, code-named Malibu 2, in 2026, according to VP Maher Saba. The company has also started early development of its next-generation Quest headset.

In a memo, executives Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns said the upcoming Quest will focus heavily on immersive gaming and will mark a “large upgrade” over existing devices, both in performance and in unit economics.

The Phoenix is rumoured to have a goggle-like design connected to a separate puck, which powers the device. This design was chosen to retain it for better comfort, reduced weight, and improved thermal management. The design reportedly resembles Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The news follows shortly after Meta launched the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in India through major e-commerce platforms. Co-developed with EssilorLuxottica, these AI-powered smart glasses are priced at Rs. 39,900 in India. They were first introduced globally in September as a successor to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Quest, Phoenix, Meta Phoenix, Meta Phoenix Specifications, Mixed Reality
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 16 Deal Alert: Get It for Just Rs 65,900 Effective Price

Related Stories

Meta’s Phoenix Mixed Reality Smart Glasses Reportedly Delayed; Could Finally Launch in 2027
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G India Launch Announced
  2. Be Dune Teen OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Marathi Comedy Drama
  3. iPhone 16 Deal Alert: Get It for Just Rs 65,900 Effective Price
  4. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Isn't Showing Ads to Paid Users
  5. Glaciers Speed Up in Summer and Slow in Winter, New Global Map Reveals
  6. Xiaomi India COO Talks About Next Redmi Note, AI, and IoT Strategy
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Releases Gemini 3 Deep Think Model to Its Most Expensive Subscription Tier
  2. Meta’s Phoenix Mixed Reality Smart Glasses Reportedly Delayed; Could Finally Launch in 2027
  3. iPhone 16 Deal Alert: Get It for Just Rs 65,900 Effective Price
  4. OpenAI Clarifies It Isn’t Testing Ads on ChatGPT Despite User Claims
  5. Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G India Launch Announced; to Go on Sale via Amazon
  6. New Shortcut Lets Scientists Run Complex Quantum Models on a Laptop
  7. Glaciers Speed Up in Summer and Slow in Winter, New Global Map Reveals
  8. Be Dune Teen OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Marathi Comedy Drama Series
  9. Four More Shots Please Season 4 OTT Release: Where to Watch the Final Chapter of the Web Series
  10. Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Comedy Entertainer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »