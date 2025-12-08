Technology News
Google Releases Gemini 3 Deep Think Model to Its Most Expensive Subscription Tier

Gemini 3 Deep Think model is currently only available to the Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 December 2025 10:54 IST
Google Releases Gemini 3 Deep Think Model to Its Most Expensive Subscription Tier

Photo Credit: Google

Google AI Ultra subscribers can find the model by selecting Deep Think and choosing Gemini 3 Pro

Highlights
  • In India, Google AI Ultra subscription costs Rs. 24,500 monthly
  • Gemini 3 Deep Think is said to have scored 41 percent on HLE benchmark
  • It is also claimed to have scored 45.1 percent on the ARC-AGI-2 test
Google has now rolled out its Gemini 3 Deep Think artificial intelligence (AI) model to eligible users. The model was first mentioned by the company last month, when it released Gemini 3 Pro globally. Arriving just a fortnight later, the next generation of Google's reasoning model brings higher performance across logic, reasoning, mathematics, and science to break down niche and complex problems. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that the model will only be available to its most expensive subscription tier.

Gemini 3 Deep Think Comes to Ultra Users

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the release of the large language model (LLM), claiming it is designed to tackle complex problems that “challenge even the most advanced state-of-the-art models.” It will only be available to those subscribed to the Google AI Ultra plan.

Users have been curious about the Gemini 3 Deep Think ever since it was first announced last month. The main reason behind it was its claimed benchmark scores on two specific tests. The first is Humanity's Last Exam, where Google claims the model scored 41 percent without any tool use. For context, this test focuses on academic reasoning and is said to be the most difficult test for AI models. Deep Think's score is now the highest for the test, and by quite some margin.

The second is a similarly challenging reasoning benchmark, ARC‑AGI‑2. It involves visual puzzles and requires code execution to solve them. Deep Think is claimed to achieve 45.1 percent, a result the company called “unprecedented.” Notably, the test is also said to gauge how close a model is to artificial general intelligence (AGI).

As per the tech giant, Gemini 3 Deep Think achieves this level of performance through a new technique called parallel reasoning. In this, the LLM ditches the traditional single chain of thought approach, and instead, the model explores multiple potential solution paths simultaneously. It then converges on the most coherent answer through multiple rounds of evaluating the response and refining it.

Despite the release, the model is currently available to a very small group of users who are paying Rs. 24,500 a month for the Google AI Ultra subscription. They can access the model from Gemini's website or app by selecting “Deep Think” in the prompt bar and opting for Gemini 3 Pro in the model picker.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
