Google has now rolled out its Gemini 3 Deep Think artificial intelligence (AI) model to eligible users. The model was first mentioned by the company last month, when it released Gemini 3 Pro globally. Arriving just a fortnight later, the next generation of Google's reasoning model brings higher performance across logic, reasoning, mathematics, and science to break down niche and complex problems. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that the model will only be available to its most expensive subscription tier.

Gemini 3 Deep Think Comes to Ultra Users

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the release of the large language model (LLM), claiming it is designed to tackle complex problems that “challenge even the most advanced state-of-the-art models.” It will only be available to those subscribed to the Google AI Ultra plan.

Users have been curious about the Gemini 3 Deep Think ever since it was first announced last month. The main reason behind it was its claimed benchmark scores on two specific tests. The first is Humanity's Last Exam, where Google claims the model scored 41 percent without any tool use. For context, this test focuses on academic reasoning and is said to be the most difficult test for AI models. Deep Think's score is now the highest for the test, and by quite some margin.

The second is a similarly challenging reasoning benchmark, ARC‑AGI‑2. It involves visual puzzles and requires code execution to solve them. Deep Think is claimed to achieve 45.1 percent, a result the company called “unprecedented.” Notably, the test is also said to gauge how close a model is to artificial general intelligence (AGI).

As per the tech giant, Gemini 3 Deep Think achieves this level of performance through a new technique called parallel reasoning. In this, the LLM ditches the traditional single chain of thought approach, and instead, the model explores multiple potential solution paths simultaneously. It then converges on the most coherent answer through multiple rounds of evaluating the response and refining it.

Despite the release, the model is currently available to a very small group of users who are paying Rs. 24,500 a month for the Google AI Ultra subscription. They can access the model from Gemini's website or app by selecting “Deep Think” in the prompt bar and opting for Gemini 3 Pro in the model picker.