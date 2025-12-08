The Realme Narzo 80 Series 5G was launched in India in April this year, and its successor could be on the cards. According to a teaser shared by an e-commerce platform, the Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G is set to be launched in India soon. The teaser image reveals that two models are set for debut, and both may feature different designs. While details remain under wraps, reports suggest the upcoming models could be the Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G.

Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G India Launch

Amazon has created a microsite for the launch of the upcoming Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G in India. Realme also confirms that the phones will be Amazon Specials, which suggests that the phones will be available for purchase via Amazon. The comic-style teaser shows two handsets with distinct camera layouts, which confirms these will be two separate models.

One of the phones has a deco that resembles the iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera layout and is also in line with the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, which was introduced earlier this year. Thus, it is anticipated to be the Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G.

The other phone, meanwhile, features a rectangular-shaped camera deco with vertically-aligned lenses. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G also sports a similar rear design, which indicates that the other model could be its successor, ubiquitously known as the Realme Narzo 90x 5G.

Both phones, notably, follow Realme's recent styling trends, sporting flat frames and rounded corners.

While their specifications remain under wraps, the microsite teases the upgrades that users can expect from the Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G. It highlights themes such as “supercharged” and “power maxed”, suggesting that the upcoming models may offer large batteries and fast charging. Apart from this, the “Snap Sharp” branding hints towards its camera capabilities, while “Glow Maxed” indicates a high peak brightness level.

The promotional material ends with a note that says “Gear Up for December 9. The Plot Gets Thicker,” indicating that Realme will reveal more details about the Narzo 90 Series 5G on the day.

