iPhone 16 Deal Alert: Get It for Just Rs 65,900 Effective Price

At launch, the 128GB option of the iPhone 16 cost Rs. 79,900.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 10:44 IST
iPhone 16 Deal Alert: Get It for Just Rs 65,900 Effective Price

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 is sold in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • Rs. 4,000 instant cashback available on select bank cards
  • The iPhone 16 has IP68-rated design with dedicated Camera Control button
Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series in September 2024, with the base variant of the standard iPhone 16 launching in India at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. Since then, the device has received multiple periodic discounts that have temporarily brought its price down. At present, buyers in India can purchase the iPhone 16 for as low as Rs. 65,990. This reduced price is being offered by a leading Apple reseller through a combination of instant discounts and cashback benefits. However, it's worth checking e-commerce websites for similar (or better) deals before making your next purchase.

iPhone 16 Effective Price in India Drops to Rs 65,900 via Eligible Card Offers

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is set at Rs. 69,990 on the Imagine website. Buyers can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 on purchases made using SBI Card, ICICI Bank, or IDFC First Bank cards. After applying the cashback, the effective price of the phone comes down to Rs. 65,900.iphone 16 imagine inline iphone 16

Customers can also choose to buy the iPhone 16 on a no-cost EMI plan, with each monthly instalment being approximately Rs. 10,983.

The same reseller lists the 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 16 at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. According to the website's listings for these storage options, it doesn't appear that they are being offered with additional bank or cashback offers by the same reseller.

However, it's worth noting that you can almost always find better deals on e-commerce websites like Amazon, or even via another Apple Authorised Reseller. For example, the iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage is currently available for less than Rs. 63,000 via Croma.

At launch, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 was priced at Rs. 79,900, while the 256GB and 512GB versions were priced at Rs. 89,900 and 1,09,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 Features, Specifications

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that delivers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, along with improved Ceramic Shield protection and Apple's Dynamic Island design. It runs on Apple's 3nm-based A18 octa-core SoC, which includes a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine for advanced AI tasks. 

For photography, the iPhone 16 is equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. At the front, it houses a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. It includes a Camera control button on the right side, which can be used to zoom, click pictures, record video and more with a tap or a slide. The handset has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Clarifies It Isn’t Testing Ads on ChatGPT Despite User Claims

