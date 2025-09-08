Bethesda seems to be teasing new content for its space RPG, Starfield, two years after the game's release. There's no confirmation yet, but the studio is believed to be working on a new DLC. Bethesda has released regular updates for Starfield since it launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2023. The game's first, and so far, the only expansion, Shattered Space was released last year.

Bethesda Teases 'Terran Armada'

Marking Starfield's two-year anniversary, Bethesda thanked players in a post on the game's social media channels on Friday. The post, however, included a hidden message that seems to be teasing new content for the game. Fans have pieced together frames of the video post to decipher the phrase “Terran Armada”, believing it to potentially be the title of the second major expansion for Starfield.

Celebrating two incredible years in the #Starfield. 🌌



Thank you to everyone who has explored the Settled Systems with us. We look forward to the adventures yet to come. pic.twitter.com/AeWN8DVlO2 — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 5, 2025

Bethesda's message accompanying the video post also seems to hint towards new content: “Thank you to everyone who has explored the Settled Systems with us. We look forward to the adventures yet to come.”

“Terran Armada” could be the title of the next expansion or possibly a bigger update that adds new content to the game. The name suggests it could have something to do with planet Earth, which remains uninhabitable in the game following the collapse of its atmosphere.

Starfield New Story DLC

Starfield players have been waiting for a second expansion, but Bethesda has stayed tight-lipped on the future of the game, while promising continued support. Last month, the developer rolled out update 1.15.222 that brought improvements to the game's Creation menu, among other fixes. At the time, Bethesda said it was working on future updates and would share more about the “exciting things we have planned for Starfield in the coming months.”

In a developer spotlight video last month, Starfield's lead creative producer Tim Lamb said the studio was working on more free updates and features players had been asking for, as well as a new story DLC.

Starfield has also been rumoured to release on PS5 as more Xbox games make their way to Sony's console. A report last month claimed that Starfield's PlayStation launch would coincide with the release of the game's second expansion.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring Starfield to PS5 in Spring 2026, between mid-March and mid-June. Starfield's PS5 release was said to have been pushed back from 2025 partly because of underwhelming sales of its first expansion, Shattered Space.

Starfield launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X on September 6, 2023. The game's Shattered Space expansion was released on September 30, 2024.