Vivo S50 series is all set to launch next week. Vivo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini and Vivo S50 smartphones in its home country. The smartphone maker is already accepting pre-reservations for the Vivo S50 series via its official online store in China. The Vivo S50 is teased to be available in four shades, while the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be offered in three colour options. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 6.31-inch flat display.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Will Launch on December 15

The Vivo S50 series will be introduced in China on December 15. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to launch in Confession, Inspiration Purple and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. The standard Vivo S50 will be available in Confession, Inspiration Purple, Serene Blue, and Space Gray finishes.

The Vivo S50 is claimed to (via Gizmochina) come in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage options. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is tipped to be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage variants.

The company has already started taking pre-orders for the Vivo S50 series through its official website in China. The company previously revealed that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The device claimed to have scored over 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The upcoming Vivo S50 Pro Mini will pack LPDDR5X RAM (up to 9600Mbps) and UFS 4.1 storage. It will have a 6.31-inch flat display and is confirmed to be available with 512GB of storage. The Vivo S50 is teased to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto shooter. The duo is likely to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The company has packed a 6,500mAh battery on the Vivo S50 Pro Mini. It will support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

As per early rumours, the Vivo S50 will have a 6.59-inch flat OLED 1.5K screen and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It could feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

