Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Revealed

Vivo S50 Pro Mini is teased to come in Confession, Inspiration Purple and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

Highlights
  • Vivo has already started taking pre-orders for the Vivo S50 series
  • Vivo S50 is teased to feature a 50-megapixel camera
  • Vivo S50 Pro Mini will pack LPDDR5X RAM
Vivo S50 series is all set to launch next week. Vivo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini and Vivo S50 smartphones in its home country. The smartphone maker is already accepting pre-reservations for the Vivo S50 series via its official online store in China. The Vivo S50 is teased to be available in four shades, while the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be offered in three colour options. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 6.31-inch flat display.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Will Launch on December 15

The Vivo S50 series will be introduced in China on December 15. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to launch in Confession, Inspiration Purple and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. The standard Vivo S50 will be available in Confession, Inspiration Purple, Serene Blue, and Space Gray finishes.

The Vivo S50 is claimed to (via Gizmochina) come in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage options. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is tipped to be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage variants. 

The company has already started taking pre-orders for the Vivo S50 series through its official website in China. The company previously revealed that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The device claimed to have scored over 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The upcoming Vivo S50 Pro Mini will pack LPDDR5X RAM (up to 9600Mbps) and UFS 4.1 storage. It will have a 6.31-inch flat display and is confirmed to be available with 512GB of storage. The Vivo S50 is teased to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto shooter. The duo is likely to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The company has packed a 6,500mAh battery on the Vivo S50 Pro Mini. It will support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

As per early rumours, the Vivo S50 will have a 6.59-inch flat OLED 1.5K screen and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It could feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Starlink Subscription Price in India Revealed as Elon Musk-Led Firm Prepares for Imminent Launch
Samsung Ballie Robot Reportedly Delayed Again, Won't Launch This Year

Related Stories

