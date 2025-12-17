Bethesda has shared an update on The Elder Scrolls 6, the follow-up to The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. A month after confirming that the game was a “still a long way off,” Bethesda director Todd Howard has said that development was “progressing really well” and the majority of the studio was working on the project. Bethesda, however, has still not shared a launch window for The Elder Scrolls 6 nearly eight years after it was announced.

Bethesda Shares Update on The Elder Scrolls 6

Howard, who serves as director on the next Elder Scrolls, and other Bethesda executives shared an update on the project with Game Informer, but stopped short of providing any timelines and details.

“It's progressing really well,” Howard told the magazine. “The majority of the studio's on VI, but I'll say this: We always overlap. So, we're very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it's a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster – or a lot faster – but it's a process that we want to get right.”

Studio director Angela Browder teased technological advancements that will come with The Elder Scrolls 6, calling the “endless set of possibilities” of the game “exciting.”

“I will be honest, for me, sometimes I see things that are happening, and I go, ‘Angela from Skyrim days could never have envisioned seeing this like this now,' and that is a cool thing to be a part of,” Browder said.

Finally, studio design director Emil Pagliarulo said that development on the game was “going” — not very revelatory. But he said that the studio did not put time pressure on itself and would take as much time as was needed for the game to turn out great.

“And I know that can be frustrating for players who are dying to play a game. Games take a long time, and games get pushed all the time; GTA just got pushed again, which was the smartest thing they could do, because a game the size of these games, they take not just a long time to make, but a long time to spit and polish and iron out the bugs,” Pagliarulo said.

The latest update on the state of The Elder Scrolls 6 comes a month after Howard said the game was “still a long way off.”

“I'm preaching patience,” he told GQ last month. “I don't want fans to feel anxious.”

No release window and no real trailer suggest The Elder Scrolls 6 is indeed years away from release — it could possibly launch on the next generation of consoles. In 2023, Bethesda had confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 was in early development.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in June 2018 with a teaser that confirmed the game was in pre-production. Bethesda is yet to share footage or gameplay from the RPG.