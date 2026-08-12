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Xbox CEO Calls The Elder Scrolls 6 'Incredible' After Seeing Live Playthrough, Teases Official Subtitle

Xbox chief Asha Sharma visited Bethesda Game Studios and saw a live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls 6 on Wednesday.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 August 2026 19:13 IST
Xbox CEO Calls The Elder Scrolls 6 'Incredible' After Seeing Live Playthrough, Teases Official Subtitle

Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls 6 is Bethesda's “primary development focus”

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Highlights
  • The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced at E3 2018
  • Bethesda has not confirmed a release date for the RPG
  • The Elder Scrolls 6's subtitle was teased by Xbox boss Asha Sharma
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Bethesda is hard at work on The Elder Scrolls 6, but the studio is yet to show the game publicly, eight years after it was revealed at the now discontinued Electronic Entertainment Expo. But Xbox chief Asha Sharma has seen the long-awaited RPG and is quite impressed.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Xbox boss confirmed she had seen a live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls 6. Sharma said the scale and grandeur of the game were “incredible.”

“The story is even greater,” she added. The Microsoft executive did not share any other details about the RPG.

Sharma also alluded to the official subtitle for The Elder Scrolls 6. Her post mentioned the game as "The Elder Scrolls VI: ••••••••" — which suggests the subtitle, which Bethesda is yet to reveal, is a single eight-letter world.

“It was great being able to show you ••••••••. Thank you for the kind words and a wonderful visit,” Bethesda Game Studios said in response to Sharma's post.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Development Updates

Bethesda has not shared a new look at the next Elder Scrolls beyond the brief teaser that was shown at E3 2018. Details about the game's story and setting have not been revealed either. Over the past year, Bethesda has shared smaller development updates about the RPG.

In February, Bethesda director Todd Howard said that development on the project was “going well” and the studio was nearing in on a “big milestone” internally. Additionally, Howard said that The Elder Scrolls 6 would mark a return to Bethesda's “classic style” after recent mainline games like Starfield and Fallout 76 departed from the studio's traditional output. However, he added that it was “going to be a while” before The Elder Scrolls 6 was ready for launch.

Last year in December, Howard said that development on The Elder Scrolls 6 was “progressing really well” and the majority of the studio was working on the game.

In 2023, Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls 6 had entered early development.

The Elder Scrolls 6 has had a long development cycle, but it's not the only project Bethesda is working on. Last month, the company announced it had multiple Fallout games in active development, including Fallout 5 and remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.

Bethesda also confirmed in its update that The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5 were being developed on Creation Engine 3, the next iteration of Creation Engine 2, which was used to develop Starfield.

Fallout 5 was confirmed to be in preproduction. Bethesda said that The Elder Scrolls 6 was its “primary development focus.”

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Further reading: The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda, Xbox, Asha Sharma
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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