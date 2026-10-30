Motorola Signature 27 will be launched globally next month, the company announced on Thursday. The flagship handset was first unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit 2026 as the second model in the brand's Signature series, while the brand also showcased it at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. While pricing remains under wraps, several of its features have already been revealed. Separately, the Motorola Signature 27 has surfaced on a benchmarking platform, which reveals details about its chipset as well as key performance figures.

Motorola has confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch on November 5. The announcement was made through the company's official X account, which described the upcoming smartphone as “elegantly crafted for comfort” and invited users to “see for yourself on November 5.”

The confirmation follows earlier teasers that pointed to a November launch window without specifying an exact date.

Meanwhile, a Geekbench 7 listing has revealed preliminary performance figures and some hardware details for the handset. The Motorola Signature 27 reportedly scored 3,313 points in the single-core test and 11,088 points in the multi-core test. The listing shows the device running Android 17 with approximately 10.94GB of available memory, suggesting a 12GB RAM configuration.

The Geekbench entry identifies the chipset as QTI SM8975, an octa-core processor with listed clock speeds of 3.74GHz, 4.03GHz, and 5.01GHz, alongside an Adreno 850 GPU. The motherboard is identified as “art”, while the software build number is listed as A172CW.36-19-1.

These details appear consistent with Motorola's confirmation that the Signature 27 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It will be paired with the company's ArcticMesh cooling system. But since the benchmark results are from a pre-launch unit, the performance of the final retail device may differ.

The Motorola Signature 27 will be available in two colour options: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green. The former features a woven texture intended to improve grip and durability, while the latter gets a brushed, textile-inspired finish. Motorola promises seven years of OS upgrades for the Signature 27.