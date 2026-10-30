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Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date Announced; Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

The Motorola Signature 27 will be available in two colour options: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 09:09 IST
Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date Announced; Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

Motorola showcased Signature 27 at IMC 2026 earlier this month

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Highlights
  • Motorola Signature 27 global launch is set for November 5
  • Geekbench reveals Android 17 and 12GB RAM
  • The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC
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Motorola Signature 27 will be launched globally next month, the company announced on Thursday. The flagship handset was first unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit 2026 as the second model in the brand's Signature series, while the brand also showcased it at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. While pricing remains under wraps, several of its features have already been revealed. Separately, the Motorola Signature 27 has surfaced on a benchmarking platform, which reveals details about its chipset as well as key performance figures.

Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date

Motorola has confirmed that the Signature 27 will launch on November 5. The announcement was made through the company's official X account, which described the upcoming smartphone as “elegantly crafted for comfort” and invited users to “see for yourself on November 5.”

The confirmation follows earlier teasers that pointed to a November launch window without specifying an exact date.

Meanwhile, a Geekbench 7 listing has revealed preliminary performance figures and some hardware details for the handset. The Motorola Signature 27 reportedly scored 3,313 points in the single-core test and 11,088 points in the multi-core test. The listing shows the device running Android 17 with approximately 10.94GB of available memory, suggesting a 12GB RAM configuration.

The Geekbench entry identifies the chipset as QTI SM8975, an octa-core processor with listed clock speeds of 3.74GHz, 4.03GHz, and 5.01GHz, alongside an Adreno 850 GPU. The motherboard is identified as “art”, while the software build number is listed as A172CW.36-19-1.

These details appear consistent with Motorola's confirmation that the Signature 27 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It will be paired with the company's ArcticMesh cooling system. But since the benchmark results are from a pre-launch unit, the performance of the final retail device may differ.

The Motorola Signature 27 will be available in two colour options: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green. The former features a woven texture intended to improve grip and durability, while the latter gets a brushed, textile-inspired finish. Motorola promises seven years of OS upgrades for the Signature 27.

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Further reading: Motorola Signature 27, Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date, Motorola Signature 27 Specifications, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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