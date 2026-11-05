Nintendo's remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has become the highest rated game of 2026 after receiving glowing reviews a day before its launch. Set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, the remake is sitting at an average Metacritic score of 96, making it the best reviewed title since 2023's Baldur's Gate 3.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's Metacritic rating is based on 84 reviews and could change as more reviews trickle in. On Opencritic, the remake's average rating is 95, based on 45 reviews, making it the top-rated game of 2026 on the website, as well.

The Ocarina of Time remake has also equaled the Metacritic score of Baldur's Gate 3, considered one of the best games of the decade. No other game since 2023 has reached an aggregate Metacritic score of 96 on the platform.

In the last decade, only three games have a higher Metacritic score than the Zelda remake: Super Mario Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The original Ocarina of Time, which was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998, is famously the highest rated game of all time on Metacritic—the only title to be rated 99 on the platform.

Ocarina of Time Remake Launches 2 Weeks Before GTA 6

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a full remake of the acclaimed original with the same story, updated gameplay, and a new visual style that brings graphical upgrades. Aside from technical upgrades, the remake adds new movement abilities, motion controls, and fully voiced cutscenes.

The Ocarina of Time remake also arrives just two weeks before the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games' long-awaited open world crime title, considered to be the most anticipated video game release in history, may end up rivalling the Metacritic score of the Zelda title. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 4, the two previous games in the series, are rated 97 and 98 on Metacritic, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launches exclusively on Switch 2 on November 5.

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