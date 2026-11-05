Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Becomes Highest Rated Game Since Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Becomes Highest Rated Game Since Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 November 2026 12:37 IST
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Becomes Highest Rated Game Since Baldur's Gate 3

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is available exclusively on Switch 2

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is rated 96 on Metacritic
  • The game launches November 5 on Nintendo Switch 2
  • The Ocarina of Time remake is highest rated title of 2026
Advertisement

Nintendo's remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has become the highest rated game of 2026 after receiving glowing reviews a day before its launch. Set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, the remake is sitting at an average Metacritic score of 96, making it the best reviewed title since 2023's Baldur's Gate 3.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's Metacritic rating is based on 84 reviews and could change as more reviews trickle in. On Opencritic, the remake's average rating is 95, based on 45 reviews, making it the top-rated game of 2026 on the website, as well.

The Ocarina of Time remake has also equaled the Metacritic score of Baldur's Gate 3, considered one of the best games of the decade. No other game since 2023 has reached an aggregate Metacritic score of 96 on the platform.

In the last decade, only three games have a higher Metacritic score than the Zelda remake: Super Mario Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The original Ocarina of Time, which was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998, is famously the highest rated game of all time on Metacritic—the only title to be rated 99 on the platform.

Ocarina of Time Remake Launches 2 Weeks Before GTA 6

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a full remake of the acclaimed original with the same story, updated gameplay, and a new visual style that brings graphical upgrades. Aside from technical upgrades, the remake adds new movement abilities, motion controls, and fully voiced cutscenes.

The Ocarina of Time remake also arrives just two weeks before the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games' long-awaited open world crime title, considered to be the most anticipated video game release in history, may end up rivalling the Metacritic score of the Zelda title. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 4, the two previous games in the series, are rated 97 and 98 on Metacritic, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launches exclusively on Switch 2 on November 5.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake, The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi Tipped to be Developing a Wide-Screen Slab Phone Inspired by Xiaomi 18 Fold

Related Stories

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Becomes Highest Rated Game Since Baldur's Gate 3
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 Rollout Dates for November: Check List
  2. Samsung Galaxy T1 Fitness Earbuds Get FCC Certification
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Chipset Details Revealed via NBD Listing
  4. Jio's Rs. 15 5G Data Pack Offers Unlimited High-Speed Data for 24 Hours
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Tests Feature to Expand Photos Before Sharing Them
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Meta AI-Powered Image Expansion Feature for iPhone
  2. iQOO 16 Reportedly Gets SDPPI Certification Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  3. French Bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa Faces EUR 118 Million Hack, With Funds Possibly Moved Into Crypto
  4. Samsung’s Hearing Aid Features Are Coming to Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Buds 3 Pro Early Next Year
  5. Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Lets You Connect Your Phone as a Controller on Smart TVs
  6. OpenAI Introduces Images 2.6 With GIF Support and Faster API Models
  7. ColorOS 17 Release Schedule for November: Check Eligible Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Devices
  8. Vivo X500 Series India Launch Confirmed, Smartwatch and Telephoto Lens to Tag Along
  9. Bitcoin Reclaims $80,000 as US Midterm Election Results Trigger Crypto Market Rally
  10. Apple Charges More Than Three Times Its Cost for iPhone 18 Pro Storage Upgrade: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »