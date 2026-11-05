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Redmi Turbo 6 Max Tipped to Pack Xiaomi's Biggest Smartphone Battery Yet at 11,000mAh

The upcoming Redmi handset could be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 November 2026 10:03 IST
Redmi Turbo 6 Max Tipped to Pack Xiaomi's Biggest Smartphone Battery Yet at 11,000mAh

Redmi Turbo 6 Max is expected to succeed the Redmi Turbo 5 Max (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 6 Max is tipped to feature an 11,000mAh battery
  • The handset may feature a 7-inch 2K OLED display with 185Hz rate
  • It will succeed the Turbo 5 Max which packs a 9,000mAh battery
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The Redmi Turbo 6 Max has been rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Turbo 5 Max. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the handset, a tipster has shed light on some of its key specifications. Traditionally, Xiaomi's Redmi Turbo lineup has focused on performance, but the purported handset could place just as much emphasis on battery life. It is tipped to pack a battery exceeding 10,000mAh in capacity, which could potentially set a new record for a Xiaomi smartphone.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared another detail about an upcoming performance-focused smartphone on Weibo, which is believed to be the Redmi Turbo 6 Max. According to the latest post, the handset will feature an 11,000mAh battery rated at 40.72Wh. The tipster did not mention the phone's commercial name directly, but the accompanying description matches previously leaked details about the Redmi Turbo 6 Max.

If accurate, this would be the largest battery fitted to a Xiaomi smartphone so far, surpassing the 10,000mAh capacities previously tipped for some upcoming devices. For comparison, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Notably, this is not the first time the Redmi Turbo 6 Max has been linked to a battery exceeding 10,000mAh. In an earlier post, the same tipster suggested that the upcoming performance-focused phone would pack a battery of that size and run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset. The latest leak now points to a more specific 11,000mAh capacity.

The tipster has also previously suggested that the phone could feature a roughly 7-inch flat OLED display with 2K resolution and an estimated 185Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to use LIPO packaging, potentially allowing for extremely narrow bezels measuring around 1mm on all four sides.

The Redmi Turbo 6 Max is also expected to launch in global markets as the Poco X9 Pro Max, although Xiaomi has yet to confirm the handset's launch timeline.

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 6 Max, Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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