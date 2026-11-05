The Redmi Turbo 6 Max has been rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Turbo 5 Max. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the handset, a tipster has shed light on some of its key specifications. Traditionally, Xiaomi's Redmi Turbo lineup has focused on performance, but the purported handset could place just as much emphasis on battery life. It is tipped to pack a battery exceeding 10,000mAh in capacity, which could potentially set a new record for a Xiaomi smartphone.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared another detail about an upcoming performance-focused smartphone on Weibo, which is believed to be the Redmi Turbo 6 Max. According to the latest post, the handset will feature an 11,000mAh battery rated at 40.72Wh. The tipster did not mention the phone's commercial name directly, but the accompanying description matches previously leaked details about the Redmi Turbo 6 Max.

If accurate, this would be the largest battery fitted to a Xiaomi smartphone so far, surpassing the 10,000mAh capacities previously tipped for some upcoming devices. For comparison, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Notably, this is not the first time the Redmi Turbo 6 Max has been linked to a battery exceeding 10,000mAh. In an earlier post, the same tipster suggested that the upcoming performance-focused phone would pack a battery of that size and run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset. The latest leak now points to a more specific 11,000mAh capacity.

The tipster has also previously suggested that the phone could feature a roughly 7-inch flat OLED display with 2K resolution and an estimated 185Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to use LIPO packaging, potentially allowing for extremely narrow bezels measuring around 1mm on all four sides.

The Redmi Turbo 6 Max is also expected to launch in global markets as the Poco X9 Pro Max, although Xiaomi has yet to confirm the handset's launch timeline.