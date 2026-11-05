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Xiaomi's Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro Launched With Colour Screen, IPX8 Rating: Price, Features

It has a handle-mounted colour screen that displays brushing coverage, along with alerts for missed areas and incorrect pressure.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 11:41 IST
Xiaomi's Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro Launched With Colour Screen, IPX8 Rating: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi claims the toothbrush lasts up to 190 days on one charge

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Highlights
  • The toothbrush features a colour screen to track brushing coverage
  • It uses the company's Sonic Vibration Motor 2.0
  • Users can choose from multiple vibration patterns and brushing modes
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Xiaomi has introduced the Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro in China, with a colour screen that keeps track of brushing time and coverage. It also gets a redesigned brush head, an updated sonic vibration motor and pressure monitoring that warns users when they brush too hard or too lightly. The toothbrush can adjust its vibration frequency if it detects too much pressure. Xiaomi claims a single charge can last up to 190 days.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 3,500) in China. It is also available at a crowdfunding price of CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,500). The company has not announced plans to launch the electric toothbrush in other markets.

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Xiaomi Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro Features, Specifications

The Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro comes with Xiaomi's Sonic Vibration Motor 2.0 and multiple brushing modes, each with its own vibration pattern. Xiaomi says the motor helps remove plaque. The brush head has also been redesigned, with a flexible structure that combines shock absorption and soft rubber material. According to the company, this helps the bristles follow the contours of the mouth.

The colour screen on the handle tracks brushing time and coverage, showing users which areas they may have missed or need to spend more time on. It also indicates when they have covered enough, with the default brushing session set to four minutes.

The toothbrush monitors brushing pressure and uses indicator lights to warn users when they press too hard or too lightly. If it detects excessive pressure, the motor automatically reduces its vibration frequency.

Charging takes around six hours via the USB Type-C port. Xiaomi claims up to 190 days of battery life on a single charge. The toothbrush also carries an IPX8 rating, allowing it to be rinsed under running water.

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Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro, Mijia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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