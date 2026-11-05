God of War Laufey, the next mainline God of War title from Santa Monica Studio, has been delayed by three months. The developer said it would utilise the additional time to put “finishing touches” on the game and push it to its “fullest potential”.

The launch of the next God of War title has been delayed to May 20, 2027. It was earlier set to release on February 16.

“Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we've been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye's journey through the Everywhen,” Santa Monica Studio said in a social media post. “We don't take for granted the trust placed in the studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans.

“With this in mind, we've made the decision to delay God of War Laufey's release to May 20th, 2027. We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential.

“On behalf of everyone on the team, we appreciate your patience and we'll be back to share more updates soon!”

An update regarding God of War Laufey's release date. https://t.co/qCw9O3dqtR — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) November 4, 2026

By being pushed to May, God of War Laufey will also avoid a busy release calendar in February which will see the launch of major titles like Metro 2039, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Fable.

Laufey was revealed with an extended gameplay trailer at Sony's State of Play broadcast in June, and its release date was confirmed a few weeks later in July. The action-adventure title features Faye, Kratos' wife in the Norse saga of the God of War series, as the titular protagonist. Laufey is set in Everywhen, a magical realm that serves as an afterlife for gods of all mythologies, and it will follow Faye's story after her death in God of War (2018).

God of War Laufey is a PS5 exclusive and it's currently up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store.