Nothing recently announced that it plans to launch twice the number of smartphones in 2027, after having a relatively slim product lineup this year. The last device the London-based tech firm launched was the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, which was unveiled in select global markets in September. Now, the company has announced that it has one more product launch lined up for this year. Nothing's Chief Executive Officer revealed that the tech firm will soon launch its first AI-powered device. The executive has also teased the design of the device, while keeping the name and category behind the curtain.

Nothing to Launch Its First AI-Native Product in December

In an article published on X, Nothing's Founder and CEO, Carl Pei, announced that the tech firm will launch its first “AI-native product” in December. Pei revealed that the device will sport a screen-free design. The image shared by the Nothing executive gives a glimpse of the upcoming AI hardware. It is shown to feature rounded corners and a textured frame. However, the image does not reveal what category of AI-native device the tech firm is planning to launch.

The Nothing CEO also talked about the history and evolution of consumer technology. He said that currently the industry is “hunting” for its “iPhone moment” or the next revolution in the consumer technology sector. Pei highlights that companies have experimented with “the pendant, the pin, the glasses, the companion”, and other new consumer devices that aim at deeply integrating AI into users' lives. He said that Nothing is in “a rare position” to produce devices that “future people used to be excited about”.

However, the Nothing CEO highlighted that the new AI-native device could not have been an app or feature a new screen. Pei is positioning the upcoming AI product as a “tool”, which has been “built with the personality and care” that define Nothing devices.

This comes weeks after a report highlighted that Nothing is developing two new AI smart glasses, one with a camera and another without it. One of the smart eyewear models is said to double as a pair of headphones, offering support for music playback, audiobooks, phone calls, and interaction with AI chatbots living on the paired handset. The second model is said to get similar functionalities, while also sporting a camera and built-in ChatGPT. However, it is unclear if the device teased by Pei is a pair of smart glasses.