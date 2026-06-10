Nintendo shared a few big announcements at its Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, including the rumoured remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The final reveal at the 50-minute broadcast, the Switch 2 remake of the original classic was confirmed with a brief teaser. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Kingdom Hearts IV was the other major announcement at the Direct presentation. Seven years after the release of Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix finally shared a look the next game in the beloved action-RPG series. There's no release date yet, but Kingdom Hearts 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2.

Other big announcements at Nintendo Direct included a new Xenoblade game, a new Nintendo sports title with motion controls, a major expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2, and a slew of existing games coming to Switch 2. Here's everything that was announced at Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake

Nintendo finally announced the next Zelda title: a remake of the Nintendo 64 classic and one of the greatest games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. Nintendo said the game will be reborn on Switch 2.

The brief teaser showed Link and the visual style players can expect from the game. The Switch 2 exclusive will launch sometime in 2026.

Kingdom Hearts IV

While it's been known that Square Enix has been working on the fourth Kingdom Hearts game, it was finally revealed at the Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday. The new trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV confirmed a multiplatform release across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. There's no release date for the game yet; Square Enix said more details will be revealed in the future.

Additionally, the company also announced Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III], a collection that bundles the first three games together for the Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The game will be released on October 8, 2026, with pre-orders available now on all platforms. A free demo for Kingdsom Hearts III + Re Mind is also now available on Switch 2.

Xenoblade Genesis

A new Xenoblade game was revealed at Nintendo Direct, as well. Xenoblade Genesis will be a “new beginning” for the Xenoblade series, and it is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. The trailer for the game showed off some story details and gameplay. More details about the title will be shared in the future.

Additionally, all games in the Xenoblade Chronicles saga are getting dedicated Switch 2 versions with 4K resolution in TV mode, full HD in handheld mode, and improved performance across all three titles. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available now digitally, while digital Switch 2 versions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch on July 30 and December 3, respectively.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Nintendo also announced a Wii Sports-like sports title that supports motion controls. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will launch exclusively on Switch 2 on October 22, with pre-orders now live on the platform. The title features 12 sports games that can be played solo or with friends locally or online.

The game utilises intuitive motion controls via Joy-Con 2 controllers across games like basketball, table tennis, archery, bowling, and even thumb wrestling.

The Duskbloods

Nintendo Direct finally brough an update on The Duskbloods, the Switch 2 exclusive in development at FromSoftware. The new trailer did not reveal much, but confirmed a closed play test for the game this summer.

The Duskbloods is still scheduled to launch sometime in 2026. The multiplayer action title was revealed alongside the Switch 2 in 2025.

Here's everything else that was announced at Nintendo Direct: