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The Biggest Reveals at Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Kingdom Hearts IV, More

Nintendo finally revealed the rumoured remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, coming exclusively to Switch 2 this year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 June 2026 13:47 IST
The Biggest Reveals at Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Kingdom Hearts IV, More

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will launch exclusively on Switch 2

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Highlights
  • The Nintendo Direct presentation was 50 minutes long
  • Kingdom Hearts IV will release on PC, PS, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2
  • Xenoblade Genesis will launch on the Switch 2 in 2027
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Nintendo shared a few big announcements at its Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, including the rumoured remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The final reveal at the 50-minute broadcast, the Switch 2 remake of the original classic was confirmed with a brief teaser. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Kingdom Hearts IV was the other major announcement at the Direct presentation. Seven years after the release of Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix finally shared a look the next game in the beloved action-RPG series. There's no release date yet, but Kingdom Hearts 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2.

Other big announcements at Nintendo Direct included a new Xenoblade game, a new Nintendo sports title with motion controls, a major expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2, and a slew of existing games coming to Switch 2. Here's everything that was announced at Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake

Nintendo finally announced the next Zelda title: a remake of the Nintendo 64 classic and one of the greatest games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. Nintendo said the game will be reborn on Switch 2.

The brief teaser showed Link and the visual style players can expect from the game. The Switch 2 exclusive will launch sometime in 2026.

Kingdom Hearts IV

While it's been known that Square Enix has been working on the fourth Kingdom Hearts game, it was finally revealed at the Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday. The new trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV confirmed a multiplatform release across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. There's no release date for the game yet; Square Enix said more details will be revealed in the future.

Additionally, the company also announced Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III], a collection that bundles the first three games together for the Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The game will be released on October 8, 2026, with pre-orders available now on all platforms. A free demo for Kingdsom Hearts III + Re Mind is also now available on Switch 2.

Xenoblade Genesis

A new Xenoblade game was revealed at Nintendo Direct, as well. Xenoblade Genesis will be a “new beginning” for the Xenoblade series, and it is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. The trailer for the game showed off some story details and gameplay. More details about the title will be shared in the future.

Additionally, all games in the Xenoblade Chronicles saga are getting dedicated Switch 2 versions with 4K resolution in TV mode, full HD in handheld mode, and improved performance across all three titles. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available now digitally, while digital Switch 2 versions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch on July 30 and December 3, respectively.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Nintendo also announced a Wii Sports-like sports title that supports motion controls. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will launch exclusively on Switch 2 on October 22, with pre-orders now live on the platform. The title features 12 sports games that can be played solo or with friends locally or online.

The game utilises intuitive motion controls via Joy-Con 2 controllers across games like basketball, table tennis, archery, bowling, and even thumb wrestling.

The Duskbloods

Nintendo Direct finally brough an update on The Duskbloods, the Switch 2 exclusive in development at FromSoftware. The new trailer did not reveal much, but confirmed a closed play test for the game this summer.

The Duskbloods is still scheduled to launch sometime in 2026. The multiplayer action title was revealed alongside the Switch 2 in 2025.

Here's everything else that was announced at Nintendo Direct:

  • Final Fantasy Resonance announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – October 22, 2026)
  • Pokémon Pokopia free update released, paid DLC announced (Switch 2 – DLC coming August 2026)
  • Orbitals gets release date (Switch – September 3, 2026)
  • One Piece: Grand Gourmet announced (PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, iOS, Android – October 23, 2026)
  • Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave release date announced, pre-orders live (Switch 2 – September 17, 2026)
  • Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – December 3, 2026)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio Switch 2 version announced (Switch 2 – November 12, 2026)
  • Minecraft Switch 2 edition announced (Switch 2 – 2026)
  • Rhythm Heaven Groove gets gameplay trailer (Nintendo Switch – July 2, 2026)
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword Switch 2 version announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – September 25, 2026)
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 coming to Switch 2, Dark Arisen expansion announced (Switch 2 – October 9, 2026)
  • Stellar Blade announced for Switch 2 (Switch 2 – 2026)
  • Star Fox demo released (Switch 2 – June 25, 2026)
  • Splatoon Raiders new trailer, Direct announced for June 30 (Switch 2 – July 23, 2026)
  • Big Walk announced for Switch 2 (PC, Mac, PS5, Switch 2 – August 4)
  • Rayman Legends Retold new trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – October 1, 2026)
  • Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet announced (Switch 2 – Spring 2027)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – 2026)
  • Lords of the Fallen 2 Switch 2 version confirmed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – fall 2026)
  • Lies of P: Complete Edition coming to Switch 2 (Switch 2 – August 6, 2026)
  • Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition coming to Switch 2 (Switch 2 – June 23, 2026)
  • Runescape: Dragonwilds confirmed for Switch 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – September 15, 2026)
  • Muramasa: Revenant Blades announced (PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – early 2027)
  • Hello Kitty Party Land announced (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – October 29, 2026)
  • Pikuniku 2 announced (PC, Switch 2 – 2027)
  • Deltarune Chapter 5 release date announced (PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – June 24, 2026)
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online (Switch 2 – early access August 2026)
  • Tales of Eternia Remastered (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – October 16, 2026)
  • Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & The Guide of Memories (Switch 2 – early 2027)
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Switch 2 – June 9, 2026)
  • Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2 (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – August 27, 2026)
  • SnowRunner (Switch 2 - June 9, 2026)
  • Observer: System Redux (Switch 2 – June 18, 2026)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Switch 2 – holiday 2026)
  • DayZ Cool Edition (Switch 2 – 2026)
  • Everbloom (Switch 2 – spring 2027)
  • Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2 – July 16)
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Further reading: The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake, Xenoblade Genesis, Kingdom Hearts IV, Nintendo Direct, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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