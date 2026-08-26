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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Launch Set for Next Month

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered will arrive as a free upgrade for existing The Witcher 3 owners on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X next month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2026 11:59 IST
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Launch Set for Next Month

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered will launch on September 29

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Highlights
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered will include revamped skill trees
  • The remaster will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net as well
  • The Witcher 3's Songs of the Past expansion received a teaser
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CD Projekt Red announced a remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday. The remastered version of the action-RPG will bring improvements to visuals, performance, and gameplay. Most notably, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered will arrive as a free upgrade for existing The Witcher 3 owners on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X next month.

The announcement came at Gamescom Opening Night Live, where CD Projekt Red also shared a first look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's upcoming expansion, Songs of the Past. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered, which is being co-developed by CDPR and Yigsoft, will include a wide range of enhancements to graphics, traversal, combat, and more.

In addition to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, the remaster will also launch natively on Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net on September 29. Pre-orders on the Switch 2 are available now. The Witcher 3 remaster will be a free upgrade for users who already own the acclaimed RPG on qualifying platforms.

The freebies don't end there. All owners of The Witcher 3 can now access the game's two original two expansions — Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine — for free across all platforms.

On top of upgraded visuals and performance, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered includes improved traversal and movement, new witcher signs effects, revamped mount handling, enhanced monster behaviors, revamped skill tree, transmogrification, expanded photo mode, new finishers, and a host of other improvements.

Songs of the Past Expansion Gets First Look

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, CD Projekt Red also shared a teaser for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Songs of the Past expansion. The teaser revealed the new region of Letten in the paid story DLC.

“This idyllic land is rich in rural tradition and folklore, and its people enjoy a fulfilling life of bountiful harvests and lavish festivals. But a dark secret lurks just beneath the surface, and Geralt must overcome never-before-seen foes as he fights to overcome its long-dormant evil,” CDPR described the setting in its announcement.

Songs of the Past, co-developed by CDPR and Fool's Theory, will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. The expansion can now be wishlisted across select platforms.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered

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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered

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Genre ARPG
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Series The Witcher
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Further reading: The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Songs of the Past, CD Projekt Red
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Launch Set for Next Month
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