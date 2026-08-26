CD Projekt Red announced a remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday. The remastered version of the action-RPG will bring improvements to visuals, performance, and gameplay. Most notably, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered will arrive as a free upgrade for existing The Witcher 3 owners on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X next month.

The announcement came at Gamescom Opening Night Live, where CD Projekt Red also shared a first look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's upcoming expansion, Songs of the Past. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered, which is being co-developed by CDPR and Yigsoft, will include a wide range of enhancements to graphics, traversal, combat, and more.

In addition to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, the remaster will also launch natively on Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net on September 29. Pre-orders on the Switch 2 are available now. The Witcher 3 remaster will be a free upgrade for users who already own the acclaimed RPG on qualifying platforms.

The freebies don't end there. All owners of The Witcher 3 can now access the game's two original two expansions — Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine — for free across all platforms.

On top of upgraded visuals and performance, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered includes improved traversal and movement, new witcher signs effects, revamped mount handling, enhanced monster behaviors, revamped skill tree, transmogrification, expanded photo mode, new finishers, and a host of other improvements.

Songs of the Past Expansion Gets First Look

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, CD Projekt Red also shared a teaser for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Songs of the Past expansion. The teaser revealed the new region of Letten in the paid story DLC.

“This idyllic land is rich in rural tradition and folklore, and its people enjoy a fulfilling life of bountiful harvests and lavish festivals. But a dark secret lurks just beneath the surface, and Geralt must overcome never-before-seen foes as he fights to overcome its long-dormant evil,” CDPR described the setting in its announcement.

Sharpen your silver and steel. Geralt of Rivia is back on the Path in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past.



Called by an old friend to the brand new region of Letten, discover a wealth of new quests, characters, and secrets to uncover. But below the surface lurks… pic.twitter.com/JS24PnJIyq — The Witcher (@thewitcher) August 25, 2026

Songs of the Past, co-developed by CDPR and Fool's Theory, will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. The expansion can now be wishlisted across select platforms.