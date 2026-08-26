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  • Realme P4s 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Realme P4s 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Realme P4s 5G is offered in two colour options, namely Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 12:08 IST
Realme P4s 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Realme P4s 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Realme P4s 5G ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0
  • Realme P4s 5G features a MediaTek chipset
  • Realme P4s 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart
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Realme P4s 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, as the smartphone maker's eighth model in the mid-range P4 lineup. The handset is set to go on sale in the country soon via an e-commerce platform. The phone is offered in two distinct colour options. The new Realme P4s 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. It boasts an 8,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging. The phone also features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The Realme P4s 5G is equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution for thermal management.

Realme P4s 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme P4s 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 37,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 41,999. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards.

The new handset is set to go on sale in India on September 3 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The Realme P4s 5G will be available for purchase in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey colour options.

Realme P4s 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P4s 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with the Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the smartphone. The phone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Samsung M14 AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, 3,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new Realme P4s 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz, coupled with the Hyper Vision+ AI chip for gaming. The smartphone also features up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM with support for RAM expansion by up to 14GB, along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, the smartphone is equipped with the AirFlow vapour chamber cooling solution, with a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area and a 13,624 sq mm graphite area.

For optics, the Realme P4s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with two-axis optical image stabilisation and a 77.9-degree field of view. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. On the front, the Realme P4s 5G features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Realme P4s 5G is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security, and an IR blaster. It measures 162.6x77.6x8.6mm and weighs about 208g.

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Realme P4s 5G

Realme P4s 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Innovative design and a distinct look
  • Great in-hand feel
  • Impressive display quality
  • Adequate performance for a mid-range phone
  • Good daytime and low-light camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI stutters in specific situations
  • Heating around camera module under stress
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Battery life could have been better
Read detailed Realme P4s 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme P4s 5G, Realme, Realme P4s 5G Price in India, Realme P4s 5G India Launch, Realme P4s 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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