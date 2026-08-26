Oppo recently launched its A7 Pro Max handset in China with a 50-megapixel camera and a 10,000mAh battery. Now, another Oppo A series smartphone called the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, which recently surfaced on two certification sites with the model number CPH2931, has now shown up on the Brazilian certification website, revealing its new design. The new listing also reveals a different battery size compared to the A7 Pro Max.

Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on ANATEL

The Oppo A7 Pro 5G, as reported by Tecnoblog, was spotted on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency, ANATEL. The listing reveals that the smartphone comes with model number CPH2931. The listing also reveals images of the upcoming smartphone. The image shows the smartphone in a brown finish with a design that appears very different from the Oppo A7 Pro Max handset launched in China a few weeks ago.

The images reveal the unannounced Oppo A7 Pro 5G with a capsule-shaped camera layout, showing two cameras and a ring-like flash unit, which the source publication claims will have multicoloured RGB LEDS. The source also states that its design has a plastic bezel and a speaker on the bottom right, with the usual volume and power buttons on its right side. The publication also revealed that Oppo A7 Pro 5G would pack an 8,000mAh battery and would mostly arrive in a sole 256GB storage variant in Brazil.

A leaked image of the unannounced Oppo A7 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Tecnoblog

The Oppo A7 Pro 5G previously appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. Around the same time, the device was also spotted on other listings, including the Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website. The previous report, which made the same claim, said the phone will reportedly be available in two variants with 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The listing in the previous report also hints at a 6.57-inch display.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in China earlier this month, with the device going on sale on August 7 at a starting price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000). The phone has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor. The phone also offers an IP69K durability rating for dust and water resistance.