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Oppo A7 Pro 5G Leak Reveals Capsule-Shaped Camera Module and 8,000mAh Battery

The Oppo A7 Pro 5G has surfaced on the ANATEL website with the model number CPH2931 revealing the device from various angles

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 11:42 IST
Oppo A7 Pro 5G Leak Reveals Capsule-Shaped Camera Module and 8,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max (pictured) was launched in China earlier this month with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • The Oppo A7 Pro 5G shows the model number CPH2931
  • Oppo has not shared any official information about the device yet
  • The device could come with a 6.57-inch display
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Oppo recently launched its A7 Pro Max handset in China with a 50-megapixel camera and a 10,000mAh battery. Now, another Oppo A series smartphone called the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, which recently surfaced on two certification sites with the model number CPH2931, has now shown up on the Brazilian certification website, revealing its new design. The new listing also reveals a different battery size compared to the A7 Pro Max.

Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on ANATEL

The Oppo A7 Pro 5G, as reported by Tecnoblog, was spotted on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency, ANATEL. The listing reveals that the smartphone comes with model number CPH2931. The listing also reveals images of the upcoming smartphone. The image shows the smartphone in a brown finish with a design that appears very different from the Oppo A7 Pro Max handset launched in China a few weeks ago. 

The images reveal the unannounced Oppo A7 Pro 5G with a capsule-shaped camera layout, showing two cameras and a ring-like flash unit, which the source publication claims will have multicoloured RGB LEDS. The source also states that its design has a plastic bezel and a speaker on the bottom right, with the usual volume and power buttons on its right side. The publication also revealed that Oppo A7 Pro 5G would pack an 8,000mAh battery and would mostly arrive in a sole 256GB storage variant in Brazil.

oppo a7 pro tecnoblog gadgets 360 Oppo OppoA7Pro5G

A leaked image of the unannounced Oppo A7 Pro 5G
Photo Credit: Tecnoblog

 

The Oppo A7 Pro 5G previously appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. Around the same time, the device was also spotted on other listings, including the Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website. The previous report, which made the same claim, said the phone will reportedly be available in two variants with 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The listing in the previous report also hints at a 6.57-inch display.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in China earlier this month, with the device going on sale on August 7 at a starting price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000). The phone has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor. The phone also offers an IP69K durability rating for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro 5G, Oppo, Oppo A7 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo A7 Pro 5G Battery
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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