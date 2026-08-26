iQOO 16 is widely believed to be unveiled as the company's latest flagship smartphone later this year. Before its making its global debut, the purported handset is expected to be first launched in China. While the Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm the smartphone, it has now appeared on a benchmarking site. The listing not only sheds light on some of the iQOO 16's internal hardware, but also confirms its moniker.

iQOO 16 Benchmark Listing

An unannounced iQOO handset bearing the model number V2606A has been listed on Geekbench (via The Tech Outlook). Based on previous reports, the model number is believed to corroborate the iQOO 16, which has yet to be officially confirmed by the brand. The purported handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.74GHz.

The SoC appears to comprise two cores clocked at 5.01GHz, three cores clocked at 4.03GHz, and three cores operating at the base 3.74GHz frequency. Notably, there isn't any processor with the listed configurations currently available in the market. However, the leaked architecture, as well as the identifier QTI SM8975, closely aligns with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, which has yet to be announced by Qualcomm.

The iQOO 16 is listed with approximately 14.87GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The handset is listed as running Android 17 and could ship with the next iteration of OriginOS, widely referred to as OriginOS 7.

Benchmark scores for the iQOO handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 3,434 (single-core) and 9,334 (multi-core) points, respectively. For comparison,

For comparison, the iQOO 15 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 3,647 and 10,206 points, respectively, in Gadgets 360's tests.

We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch date of the iQOO 16, although a launch date has yet to be officially communicated by the brand.