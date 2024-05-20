Technology News

Valve's Next Game Is a 6v6 Hero Shooter Called Deadlock, Leaks Suggest

Deadlock is said to feature a fantasy steampunk setting and will likely include tower defence mechanics.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 May 2024 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: Valve

Valve launched Counter-Strike 2 in September 2023

  • Valve has not yet confirmed any details about its next game
  • Deadlock will reportedly feature huge competitive maps with four lanes
  • The game has reportedly been in the works since 2018
Valve's next game has reportedly leaked and it's not Half Life 3. The publisher is likely working on an Overwatch-style hero shooter called Deadlock, leaked images and details about the title suggest. The game is said to be a competitive third-person 6v6 hero-based shooter and is currently undergoing playtesting. Deadlock was previously known as Neon Prime and had reportedly been in the works since 2018.

The details come from prominent Valve leaker Gabe Follower and Valve reporter Tyler McVicker, both of whom have claimed that Deadlock will be Valve's next game. In an X post last week, Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) claimed that the game would pit two teams of six against each other on huge maps with four lanes. Just like Blizzard's Overwatch and Valve's own Team Fortress 2, characters will likely come with their own unique hero abilities and gear.

According to the leak, Deadlock will feature a setting that blends fantasy with steampunk. The game will also include tower defence mechanics and will likely allow players to travel across the map using floating rails, similar to Bioshock Infinite.

“Basically, fast-paced fast-paced interesting ADHD gameplay. Combination of Dota 2, Team Fortress 2, Overwatch, Valorant, Smite, Orcs Must Die,” Gabe Follower said in his post on X. According to the leaker, Deadlock's hero design will likely be inspired by DOTA universe.

The X user also shared a few screenshots said to be from Deadlock. The images feature one of the heroes — Grey Talon — from the game, who seems to be an archery expert.

Valve has not yet confirmed any details about its next game and there's no confirmed launch timeline for Deadlock. The game is currently undergoing playtesting, with several gaming content creators reportedly receiving access to the tests.

The company's previous launch was Counter-Strike 2 in September 2023, which replaced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. CS2 featured a graphical facelift, redesigned maps and gameplay improvements.

