Technology News

Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch

The Steam Deck goes up for sale at 10am PST in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, and some Asian regions. No word on an India launch.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 November 2023 15:38 IST
Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Valve

The average battery life on the Steam Deck OLED ranges between 3 to 12 hours

Highlights
  • Steam Deck OLED launches November 16 at 10am PST
  • It comes with a 7.4-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The 1TB Limited Edition model comes with a translucent cover
Advertisement

Steam Deck OLED, Valve's updated handheld gaming device, is launching later this week. Ahead of the Steam-powered console's release, Valve has unveiled release timings. The handheld gaming device will be available to purchase November 16 at 10am PST in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe via the Steam store. To combat scalpers who purchase newly launched devices in bulk to resell them at a markup, the company has limited purchases so each customer can only buy one model per week. Additionally, the company has announced a limited-edition version, featuring a smoky translucent case, available for $679 (about Rs. 56,500). This is available only in the US and Canada.

The stipulations for getting a Steam Deck OLED remain the same, with Valve demanding that the buyer's Steam account be in good standing (no bans), and that some form of purchase must be made on that account before November 2023. Given the company only announced this device earlier this month, no newly created bot accounts will be able to swipe them from legitimate customers. It is also worth mentioning that at the same time — 10am PT — players in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong can buy the Steam Deck OLED through its authorised Asian store site Komodo. Just like the limited-edition variant, Valve hopes to experiment with more colourways in the future — who knows, we might get to purchase the cover separately and swap it by ourselves.

Serving as an overhauled version of the Steam Deck, this refresh understandably comes with a 7.4-inch HDR OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and promises up to 50 percent longer battery life. This is an improvement over the 60Hz 7-inch screen on the base version. The new OLED variant also supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster downloads and adds a larger heatsink and a quieter fan for better heat dissipation across the board. Temperature issues on handheld consoles have been a hot topic for a while, with several modders cutting holes into their Steam Deck case to enable better airflow. Hopefully, this refresh solves some of those problems when playing on higher graphical settings. In general, though, the processor and performance remain the same, albeit the 16GB RAM sees a slight uptick in frequency, going from 5500 MT/s to 6400 MT/s.

It is worth mentioning that the base 256GB Steam Deck with LCD screen is still up for sale, albeit at a lower price tag of $399 (about Rs. 33,200). Meanwhile, the OLED versions start coming with a 512GB NVMe SSD, along with the other improvements that raise the console's battery life from 2–8 hours to 3–12 hours. Indeed, it all depends upon the in-game settings and what kind of game is running on the Steam Deck. The kit also comes with a carrying case, a 45W power supply with a 2.5-metre-long charging cable, and a Steam profile bundle to customise stuff to your liking. It's priced at $549 (Rs. 45,700). Then there's a 1TB Steam Deck OLED variant, which as the name suggests, comes with more storage, a premium anti-glare glass, and a virtual keyboard theme. It costs $649 (Rs. 54,000).

As before, there's no word on Steam Deck OLED being officially available in India, so your best bet is to overpay for an imported one from online retailers.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: steam deck, steam deck oled, steam deck oled release date, steam deck oled release time, steam deck oled screen, steam deck oled specs, steam deck oled launch, steam deck oled hardware, steam, valve
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Refreshed Designs
iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report

Related Stories

Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  4. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  5. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  8. Vivo X100 Pro+ May Debut in 2024, Tipped to Run Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  9. Honor 100 Series Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  10. Samsung Has No Plans to Launch an Affordable Foldable in 2024: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final World Cup Match Records 5.1 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
  2. YouTube to Remove AI-Generated Content That Impersonates Individuals, Label Synthetic Videos
  3. Telegram Founder Teases visionOS App With Translucent Design for Apple Vision Pro: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump
  5. Bharat Web3 Association Signs MoU with Maharashtra State Skills University to Grow Ecosystem
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, More
  7. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Finalists, Featuring Duolingo, Honkai: Star Rail and More
  8. iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report
  9. Red Magic 9 Pro Design Revealed, Will Offer Under-Display Camera, Three Colourways
  10. Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »