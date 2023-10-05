Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire Themed Season 2

Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2

Players will be required to link their Battle.net account, but Diablo 4 will launch directly through Steam.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 October 2023 13:35 IST
Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2

Photo Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Lilith, Queen of the Succubi in Diablo IV

Highlights
  • Diablo 4 comes to Steam on the 17th, bringing unlockable achievements
  • It coincides with the same day that Diablo 4’s season 2 kicks off
  • Season 2 brings a new vampire hunter character voiced by Gemma Chan
Advertisement

Diablo IV is coming to Steam, merely four months after its multi-platform launch. The devilish loot RPG is headed to Valve's game storefront on October 17, keeping with creator Blizzard's promise to bring more of its PC catalogue to the commonly preferred choice of platform. You see, all PC games from Blizzard are restricted to its proprietary Battle.net launcher, making it a nuisance for players to jump between and log into different accounts. It's a hot topic among the community, who'd much rather have their entire library on Steam, for easy access. The free-to-play shooter Overwatch 2 was the first to break this tradition in August, albeit that ended poorly.

The Steam version is now available for wishlisting, and owners will be required to link/ connect Diablo 4 to a Battle.net account, enabling cross-platform play and cross-progression. That said, the game can be launched natively and there's no need for you to keep Blizzard's app installed on your PC. The arrival also brings the niceties of unlockable achievements, alongside smooth access to the Steam friend list, so you can invite others for co-op demon-killing sessions. For now, there is no word on whether existing owners of the game will be getting a discount on their Steam purchase, but the store page listing does feature three editions — Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate — same as the initial launch. During the developer update live stream, held late Wednesday, the team noted that the dungeon-crawler is playable on the Steam Deck, though they never went into the specifics of graphical settings.

Diablo 4's arrival on Steam coincides with the upcoming season 2 content, titled ‘Season of Blood,' granting you vampiric powers to storm through the lands of Sanctuary. The update will introduce a new questline, pairing you with the crossbow-wielding vampire hunter Erys, voiced by Gemma Chan (The Eternals), as you investigate a string of bloodied murders and the Dark Master responsible for it. More importantly, players can access the season 2 content right after completing the Missing Pieces prologue quest, essentially skipping the campaign to fulfil their blood-sucking desires. The update also vastly improves the endgame progression by increasing XP gains after level 50, faster by up to 40 percent. Expect five new endgame bosses, a general balance of skills, and faster mounts for traversal.

As mentioned before, Overwatch 2 was the first Blizzard PC game to make a jump to Steam, with the publisher promising that it plans on bringing over more titles. The shooter's arrival was instantly blasted with negative reviews, making it the worst-reviewed game on the platform. At the time of writing, it's got an ‘Overwhelmingly Negative' review score, due to players' dissatisfaction with the battle pass system and the cancellation of its long-promised PvE mode. Diablo IV, on the other hand, was received well at launch but slowly fell off with season 1's release that made the game incredibly unfun to grind. Hopefully, fate doesn't repeat itself this time.

Diablo IV is headed to Steam on October 17. It is already available to play on PC via Battle.net, in addition to console through PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Diablo IV

Diablo IV

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunningly gory
  • Diverse class options
  • Skills synergise beautifully with builds
  • Finely-tuned combat
  • Great voice acting
  • Rewarding exploration
  • Satisfying loot system
  • Bad
  • Lacklustre story
  • Tight enemy-scaling
  • Microtransactions
  • Mob fights can get monotonous
  • Side quests feel like checklists
Read detailed Blizzard Diablo IV review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Diablo
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: diablo, diablo iv, diablo 4, diablo 4 steam, diablo 4 steam release date, diablo 4 steam deck, diablo 4 season 2, diablo 4 season 2 release date, diablo 4 season 2 start date, diablo 4 season 2 changes, diablo 4 season 2 new character, gemma chan, steam, valve, pc, blizzard, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Noise Luna Ring Price in India Announced; Available for Purchase Now

Related Stories

Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  2. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  4. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  5. Google Pixel Watch 2 With Improved Sensors Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Android 14 Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: How to Download
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco F5, More to Get Price Cuts on Flipkart During Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Likely to Be Available Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale but There’s a Catch
  2. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Available Under Rs. 25,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2
  4. Android 14 Update Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: New Features, How to Download
  5. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Announced; Available for Purchase Now
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether See Profits, Losses Hit Altcoins Like Solana, Tron
  7. Cricket 24 Launches Globally; New India Edition PS5 Bundle Announced
  8. England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: When and Where to Watch the Livestreaming
  9. Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: See Bank Discounts, Exchange Bonus and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.