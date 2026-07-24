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Xbox's Free Ad-Supported Game Streaming Begins Testing With One-Hour Session Limit

Microsoft says the idea is to lower the cost of accessing games, especially for players who already own cloud gaming-supported devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 14:05 IST
Xbox's Free Ad-Supported Game Streaming Begins Testing With One-Hour Session Limit

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says ads will not interrupt gameplay once a session has started

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Highlights
  • Xbox Insiders get early access to ad-supported free streaming initiative
  • Ad-supported streaming sessions are capped at one hour each
  • Microsoft says ads will not interrupt gameplay once a session has started
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Microsoft has begun testing an ad-supported option on Xbox, the company announced on Thursday. As part of this initiative, Xbox users will be able to stream select games they own without paying for a cloud gaming subscription. During the test phase, the capability will be limited to Xbox Insiders. Microsoft says that the sessions are currently limited to one hour, although the core gameplay experience is claimed to remain free of ad interruptions.

Ad-Supported Game Streaming on Xbox

The programme is available across supported devices and regions. As per the company, it can potentially provide another way to access Xbox games without subscribing to an Xbox Game Pass plan. Users with an Xbox account will be able to stream select games from their existing library without paying for cloud access separately.

However, there are a few caveats. To begin with, ads will be displayed before a streaming session begins. Each session will also be restricted to just one hour, although the company has emphasised that ads will not interrupt gameplay once a session has started. Microsoft did not reveal if there is a daily or monthly limit on the number of sessions a user can start during the test phase.

As per the company, the idea behind this initiative is to lower the cost of accessing games, especially for players who already own devices that support Xbox's cloud gaming service. For example, Xbox One owners will be able to play newer titles designed for the latest Xbox Series S/X consoles without having to upgrade their console.

The programme is optional, and players can continue accessing their games through other supported methods, as per the tech giant. Details about the initiative's broader rollout have yet to be announced.

The tech giant, notably, introduced Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC recently. This programme brings select games of the original Xbox console to Windows PCs and compatible handheld gaming consoles for the first time. The initial lineup includes four original Xbox titles — Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live & Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's broader Xbox business continues restructuring. Earlier this month, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced what is described as the biggest reset in Xbox's history, with the company laying off approximately 3,200 employees and spinning off four game development studios. The move was attributed to sluggish growth in the core Xbox business, weaker Game Pass adoption, and mounting pressure on the gaming industry.

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Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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